Avenue of Flags at Miramar National Cemetery needs help

Driving into the Miramar National Cemetery is a solemn experience made majestic by columns of American flags — the Avenue of Flags.

“It’s 50 flags … it’s the only cemetery out of 155 national cemeteries that has an Avenue of Flags," said Mike Cardenas, the treasurer of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation.

This cemetery opened in late 2010 as Fort Rosecrans was nearing capacity. The Avenue of Flags came a couple of years later.

“It’s kind of the postcard for this cemetery. Everybody recognizes it, and it’s a great tribute to the men and women that served our country that are buried here," Cardenas said.

These flags only come down to be changed out. Other than that, they’re flying 24/7 — 365 days a year.

Apart from the wear and tear the flags sustain year-round, there is another costly issue. It has to do with the mechanics used to raise and lower the flags — mechanics found inside the flagpoles.

“They’ve come to the point that the mechanisms and the cabling are worn, to the point where it’s become difficult to raise and lower the flags," Cardenas said.

Mike Damron Mike Cardenas, treasurer of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation is shown at the Cemetery on July 3, 2025.

Mike Damron Part of the Avenue of Flags is shown at Miramar National Cemetery on July 3, 2025. Mike Damron A large, single flag hangs at half staff at Miramar National Cemetery on July 3, 2025.

And if the mechanism gets so bad that it won’t work anymore, changing out the flags — which cost $100 a piece — gets expensive.

“If the mechanism’s not working, then somebody’s got to bring a cherry picker out, etc. etc. — so the mechanisms are so important to maintain this beautiful Avenue of Flags," Cardenas said.

Every flagpole costs $2,000 to fix, some quick math tells you that’s $100,000 for all 50. And Each flag gets replaced two to three times a year.

So, the foundation is holding an online gala to raise the needed funds. You can go to their website or mail a check to the foundation at their street address: Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation, 6906 Miramar Rd., Suite C142, San Diego, CA 92121.

This cemetery and its spectacular flag-lined avenue are especially near and dear to Cardenas’s heart. His late father, Brig. Gen. Robert Cardenas, was instrumental in getting the cemetery built and the Avenue of Flags installed.

Mike Damron A star, cut out of a decommissioned flag, is shown being held by Mike Cardenas on July 3, 2025.

If you choose to donate, you’ll receive something very special — a star cut from one of the decommissioned flags, with a special message:

“I can fly no longer. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten," Cardenas said, reading from the words included on the back of each star.

The online fundraiser goes through the end of this month.