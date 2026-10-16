Nancy Worlie is the chief of strategic projects at KPBS.

Nancy began her career at KPBS in 2003 in the communications department writing for On Air Magazine and managing PR and messaging. She has since served in various KPBS leadership roles including communications director, associate general manager, interim general manager and chief of content.

Nancy is credited with reviving KPBS’ member and community events, including bringing the GI Film Festival to San Diego, as well as spearheading the organizations’ strategic planning process leading KPBS to create “The Story” in 2018. Under her leadership, KPBS news and programming areas have an expanded digital footprint which includes a digital training fellowship for news staff. Most recently, she helped launch the new Arts and Culture podcast “The Finest” and the Public Matters collaborative reporting initiative.