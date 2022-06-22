Nancy WorlieAssociate General Manager
Nancy Worlie is associate general manager. She served as interim general manager for KPBS from January 2021 to June 2022. Shas been with KPBS for 17 years. She has served as the associate general manager for content & communications for five years prior to being named general manager. As associate general manager for content and communications, she managed news, programming, public and media relations, events, government relations, human resources, and strategic planning.
Nancy started in the communications department in 2003, working on public relations and On Air Magazine and was later promoted to Communications Director. She is credited with reviving KPBS’ member and community events, including bringing the GI Film Festival to San Diego. Under her leadership, KPBS news and programming have an expanded digital footprint. She also spearheaded the organizations’ Strategic Planning process leading KPBS to create “The Story” in 2018. Prior to joining KPBS in 2003, Nancy was the managing editor of Las Vegas ONE, and also served as broadcast director for U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, in Washington, D.C., where she worked with the national, state and local media. She started her career in television news as a producer in Reno, Nevada, after graduating from San Diego State University with a degree in journalism. She is a native San Diegan and now lives in El Cajon with her husband and two boys.
-
Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, July 8 at 10 a.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App. The political shockwaves of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 50 years of legal precedent will be felt well outside the borders of the United States. On the show this week, the future of abortion rights in the US and around the world.
-
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ipas Central America and Mexico director Maria Antonieta Alcalde about what the U.S.'s abortion rights movement can learn from reproductive rights wins in Latin America.
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains defiant, insisting he won't resign after another crisis rocked his leadership.
-
It's still a worker's job market, with 11.3 million open jobs at the end of May, according to new data from the Labor Department.
-
Disney+ brings Ms.Marvel to theaters across Pakistan to celebrate the first Pakistani Marvel superhero Kamala Khan.
-
As people in Taiwan watch the war in Ukraine, NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with veteran journalist Chris Horton about what they think it could mean for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.