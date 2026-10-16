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Meet the Team
photo of Nancy Worlie, chief communications and content officer

Nancy Worlie

Chief of Strategic Projects

Nancy Worlie is the chief of strategic projects at KPBS.

Nancy began her career at KPBS in 2003 in the communications department writing for On Air Magazine and managing PR and messaging. She has since served in various KPBS leadership roles including communications director, associate general manager, interim general manager and chief of content.

Nancy is credited with reviving KPBS’ member and community events, including bringing the GI Film Festival to San Diego, as well as spearheading the organizations’ strategic planning process leading KPBS to create “The Story” in 2018. Under her leadership, KPBS news and programming areas have an expanded digital footprint which includes a digital training fellowship for news staff. Most recently, she helped launch the new Arts and Culture podcast “The Finest” and the Public Matters collaborative reporting initiative.

Prior to joining KPBS, Nancy spent nearly 10 years in various news leadership and communications positions around the country, including broadcast director for the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, in Washington, D.C., where she worked with the national, state and local media. She is a graduate of San Diego State University where she earned a degree in journalism.

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