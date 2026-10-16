Nancy WorlieChief of Strategic Projects
Nancy Worlie is the chief of strategic projects at KPBS.
Nancy began her career at KPBS in 2003 in the communications department writing for On Air Magazine and managing PR and messaging. She has since served in various KPBS leadership roles including communications director, associate general manager, interim general manager and chief of content.
Nancy is credited with reviving KPBS’ member and community events, including bringing the GI Film Festival to San Diego, as well as spearheading the organizations’ strategic planning process leading KPBS to create “The Story” in 2018. Under her leadership, KPBS news and programming areas have an expanded digital footprint which includes a digital training fellowship for news staff. Most recently, she helped launch the new Arts and Culture podcast “The Finest” and the Public Matters collaborative reporting initiative.
Prior to joining KPBS, Nancy spent nearly 10 years in various news leadership and communications positions around the country, including broadcast director for the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, in Washington, D.C., where she worked with the national, state and local media. She is a graduate of San Diego State University where she earned a degree in journalism.
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Supervisor John Hawk made the derogatory comment during an April transit agency meeting. Quechan President Jonathan Koteen said the remarks were “egregious” and reliant on racial stereotypes.
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Proponents say Prop. 2 would allow the state to shore up its reserves for an economic downturn. Critics say it would only allow state leaders to spend more in the future.
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The moratorium will head before the San Diego City Council on Monday. If passed, it would temporarily pause data center development within city limits until the city can develop regulations.
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The Pentagon is building weapons and projects with AI capabilities that officials say don't always closely adhere to the agency's own guidelines for AI, according to a congressional watchdog report published in October.
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Tras quedar detrás de Flávio Bolsonaro en la primera vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales de Brasil, el presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva se ha apoyado en promesas populistas para aumentar sus posibilidades de ganar la segunda vuelta.
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Premieres Monday, Oct. 26, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Join chef Pati Jinich on a Pan-American journey exploring cultural connections.
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