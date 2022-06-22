Nancy Worlie is associate general manager. She served as interim general manager for KPBS from January 2021 to June 2022. Shas been with KPBS for 17 years. She has served as the associate general manager for content & communications for five years prior to being named general manager. As associate general manager for content and communications, she managed news, programming, public and media relations, events, government relations, human resources, and strategic planning.

Nancy started in the communications department in 2003, working on public relations and On Air Magazine and was later promoted to Communications Director. She is credited with reviving KPBS’ member and community events, including bringing the GI Film Festival to San Diego. Under her leadership, KPBS news and programming have an expanded digital footprint. She also spearheaded the organizations’ Strategic Planning process leading KPBS to create “The Story” in 2018. Prior to joining KPBS in 2003, Nancy was the managing editor of Las Vegas ONE, and also served as broadcast director for U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nevada, in Washington, D.C., where she worked with the national, state and local media. She started her career in television news as a producer in Reno, Nevada, after graduating from San Diego State University with a degree in journalism. She is a native San Diegan and now lives in El Cajon with her husband and two boys.