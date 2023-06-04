Jill Linder serves as the internal and external point person for TV programming working together with independent producers, national program distributors, vendors and public television colleagues to enact the KPBS TV programming schedule and ensure that the programs airing on KPBS meet the station's standards and mission to the community. In addition, she works collaboratively to develop and execute promotion strategies for key TV programs across all media platforms to reach the widest audience possible. Jill has been with KPBS since 2003. Prior to joining the station, Jill worked at local commercial TV stations including KUSI and KSWB (Now Fox5 San Diego). She earned her bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from National University.