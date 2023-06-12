Paola Hernández-JiaoPublic Matters Community Engagement Manager
Paola Hernández-Jiao is the Public Matters community engagement manager at KPBS. Public Matters is an initiative that provides content, conversation and events ensuring all San Diegans understand their opportunity to participate in the democratic process including news stories on politics and governance, facilitated, in-person discussions around important issues that often divide us, helpful resources and explainers about participation in community groups and institutions that make decisions that impact our lives on a daily basis.
Prior to joining KPBS, Paola was community relations manager at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She was the producer and host of the livestream show Together San Diego and television show Nuestra Voz Today presented by The San Diego Union-Tribune and Los Angeles Times. Paola spent more than twelve years working in broadcast media and was a television producer, host and community outreach manager for ABC 10News, Azteca San Diego and LiveWell Network. She was also host and producer of the Al Día Con Paola Hernández morning radio show at Uniradio. Paola is an Emmy Award recipient and has received regional and statewide awards and recognitions for her commitment to serve the community.
Paola is a San Diego native, bi-cultural and bilingual (English/Spanish) and enjoys using her skills to contribute to non-profit organizations and the Latino community. She has volunteered with several non-profit organizations and served on multiple boards of directors throughout her career. Currently, she volunteers as host of the San Diego Latino Film Festival with the Media Arts Center San Diego and on the Salvation Army’s Public Relations Committee. She has a bachelor’s degree in international business and a Master of Business Administration degree. Paola lives in San Diego with her husband and their daughter.
