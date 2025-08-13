FOYLE’S WAR: Season 7

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Thursdays, Aug. 14 - 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

In FOYLE'S WAR SEASONS 7, World War II rages across the English Channel and Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle (Michael Kitchen, known for "Reckless," "GoldenEye") reluctantly remains on duty in his quiet English coastal town.

The battle comes to Foyle in its own way as he probes war-related cases of murder, espionage, and treason with his driver Samantha "Sam" Stewart and Detective Sergeant Paul Milner.

Mystery blends with history, moral complexity, and period atmosphere in this splendid British series, created by Anthony Horowitz (MIDSOMER MURDERS, MAGPIE MURDERS).

Episode 1: “The Russian House” - June 1945: Tracking an escaped Russian POW at the behest of British intelligence, Foyle becomes involved in a murder investigation conducted by his former subordinate, DI Paul Milner. The situation threatens not only their already strained relationship, but also Foyle's life.

Episode 2: “Killing Time” - July 1945: While African American GIs wait for transport home, racial tensions run high at the army base in Hastings-particularly when a black American serviceman becomes romantically involved with a white local woman. Then a series of nighttime holdups adds to the town's concerns and leaves Foyle puzzled.

Episode 3: “The Hide” - August 1945: Foyle probes the mysterious motives of James Devereaux, a former POW and member of the British Free Corps, who refuses to defend himself against treason charges. Meanwhile, Milner investigates the murder of a young woman rooming with the Devereaux family's housekeeper.

