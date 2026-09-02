Vince PetronzioChief Financial Officer; Associate General Manager, Business & Financial Affairs
Vince Petronzio is the chief financial officer and associate general manager for business and financial affairs at KPBS. He has been with the organization since 2010 and oversees the business administration, financial management, and membership and underwriting fundraising for the FM and TV station’s multimillion dollar budget. In that capacity, he also works closely with the senior management team at San Diego State University and its related Research Foundation.
Vince is an experienced financial executive with over 35 years of progressive responsibilities in accounting, finance, operations, strategic planning, and business development. He started his career as a CPA at Ernst & Young and rapidly progressed to senior manager. At Ernst & Young, Vince focused on a variety of public and privately held organizations in retail/wholesale, manufacturing, technology, publishing, and non-profit institutions including several colleges and universities. Prior to joining KPBS he served as chief financial and operating officer in several organizations including an international publisher of management training programs, a privately held engineering and IT organization, a large dietary supplement organization, and an international apparel brand in the action sports market.
Vince formerly served as the board chair of the Public Media Business Association and currently serves as the board treasurer of the University Station Alliance. Vince graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University.
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Puertos de entrada de San Ysidro y Otay Mesa suspenderán el tráfico brevemente para conmemorar el 11 de septiembreLa Oficina de Campo de San Diego de la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de EE. UU. informó a los automovilistas sobre una breve pausa en las operaciones de tráfico en dirección norte en los puertos de entrada terrestres, la mañana del viernes, para conmemorar el 25.º aniversario de los ataques del 11 de septiembre.
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Dozens of people came together Thursday to speak out against recent immigrations arrests in San Diego they say are targeting the Haitian community.
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The finding could lead to research that helps reveal clues about fatal events involving irregular breathing
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The city is worried that big storms and large waves that could come with a strong El Niño would further erode the bluffs.
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The Encinitas City Council wants to remove a protected bike lane. A state senator is trying to save it.State Sen. Catherine Blakespear included a line in the state’s budget implementation bill would prevent the city from removing or modifying the bike lane for five years.
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U.S. Customs and Border Protection's San Diego Field Office advised motorists of a brief pause in northbound traffic operations at land ports of entry Friday morning to observe the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
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