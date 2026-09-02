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Meet the Team

Vince Petronzio

Chief Financial Officer; Associate General Manager, Business & Financial Affairs
Vince Petronzio is a former KPBS staff member.

Vince Petronzio is the chief financial officer and associate general manager for business and financial affairs at KPBS. He has been with the organization since 2010 and oversees the business administration, financial management, and membership and underwriting fundraising for the FM and TV station’s multimillion dollar budget. In that capacity, he also works closely with the senior management team at San Diego State University and its related Research Foundation.

Vince is an experienced financial executive with over 35 years of progressive responsibilities in accounting, finance, operations, strategic planning, and business development. He started his career as a CPA at Ernst & Young and rapidly progressed to senior manager. At Ernst & Young, Vince focused on a variety of public and privately held organizations in retail/wholesale, manufacturing, technology, publishing, and non-profit institutions including several colleges and universities. Prior to joining KPBS he served as chief financial and operating officer in several organizations including an international publisher of management training programs, a privately held engineering and IT organization, a large dietary supplement organization, and an international apparel brand in the action sports market.

Vince formerly served as the board chair of the Public Media Business Association and currently serves as the board treasurer of the University Station Alliance. Vince graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University.

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