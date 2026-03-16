Prolonged heat wave expected this week in San Diego County

Record high temperatures for March are expected this week for most of San Diego County, forecasters said Monday.

A National Weather Service heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Friday for the city of San Diego and the valley areas of San Diego County, the NWS said.

" Not only are temperatures exceptionally warm, given the time of year, but the duration of prolonged heat for widespread locations is what is making this an unprecedented heat wave, especially for this time of year," said the NWS. "By Thursday, it is possible that there will be a few locations possibly breaking monthly records, and then again on Friday as temperatures will be at their hottest."

Temperatures of 80 to 90 degrees are expected near the coast, and 100 to 105 degrees inland.

A weak offshore flow will bring winds of up to 20 mph Sunday through Tuesday.

This week, winds will be confined to the usual passes and canyons with peak gusts around 25-35 mph.

"The big story is how this will begin our warming trend as offshore flow combines with the upper level ridge amplifying off the West Coast," the NWS said.

The agency said Friday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week, with high temperatures around 30 degrees above normal away from the coast, and around 20 degrees above normal at the beaches.

Highs will reach 109-112 degrees in the deserts.

Authorities advised the public to prevent heat-related health problems by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening, taking refuge in air-conditioned spaces if possible and checking in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors.