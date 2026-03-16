Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since October 2023

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today to its highest amount since Oct. 24, 2023, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.579.

The average price has risen for 26 consecutive days, increasing 97.1 cents, including 3.5 cents on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 34.7 cents more than one week ago, 97.3 cents higher than one month ago and 90.3 cents greater than one year ago. Despite the recent increases, the average price is 85.6 cents less than the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022.

Prices were rising slightly in line with seasonal norms before the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28 sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

The national average price rose to its highest amount since Oct. 7, 2023, increasing 1.9 cents to $3.718. It has risen for 16 consecutive days, increasing 73.6 cents, including 2.4 cents on Sunday.

The national average price is 24 cents more than one week ago, 78.9 cents higher than one month ago and 64.2 cents greater than one year ago. It is $1.298 less than the record $5.016 set on June 14, 2022.