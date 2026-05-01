Point-in-Time Count shows street homelessness decreased in San Diego County

Street homelessness in San Diego County dropped by 11% in the last year. That’s according to new data from the Point-in-Time Count, an annual, one-night census of people experiencing homelessness.

Meanwhile, the number of people in shelters and temporary housing increased by 12%.

On Jan. 29, staff and volunteers recorded 9,803 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county. That’s down by 102 people compared with last year.

“Although we have a modest 1% reduction, it is really important that we're reducing the number of folks that are in unsafe, unhealthy, unwell positions,” said Tamera Kohler, CEO of the Regional Task Force on Homelessness.

The count records sheltered and unsheltered homelessness. People are considered unsheltered if they’re sleeping outside, in tents or in their cars .

Some cities, including Lemon Grove, saw significant decreases in their unsheltered homeless population. The City of Lemon Grove, the Regional Task Force on Homelessness and homeless service providers connected more than 30 people camping outside directly to housing .

Last year’s Point-in-Time Count found 110 unsheltered people in Lemon Grove. This year, there were 55.

“Where we've got targeted investments, we've been able to make some really measurable, visible, reductions,” Kohler said.

Homelessness among seniors continues to grow. This year’s count found that one in three unsheltered people were 55 or older. More than half reported being homeless for the first time. During January’s count, a volunteer spoke with an 86-year-old woman in Chula Vista.

“New seniors walk through our doors every day,” said Melinda Forstey, president and CEO of Serving Seniors.

It can be difficult for people to make ends meet on Social Security and pension benefits , she said.

“Many of the seniors were serving, they've been in their homes for years,” she said. “And unfortunately, their $1,200 a month of income that they have is not keeping pace with rents, not keeping pace with the increase in expenses for food, for transportation.”

A single event can upend someone’s ability to pay rent, she said.

“They could lose their job, they could lose a spouse, they could have a health issue,” she said. “And before they know it, they may get two or three months behind on rent, and all of a sudden they lose their housing.”

Forstey said rental assistance, reuniting people with family members and connecting people with roommates can help keep older adults out of homelessness.

“Ultimately, we need to continue to aggressively build more and more affordable housing,” she said.