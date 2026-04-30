GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS: 'The Iceland Sound'

Stream with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Fewer people live in Iceland than in Wichita, Kansas, yet it produces some of the best musicians in the world. To find out how, Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet composers Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Daniel Bjarnason, popular musician JFDR, instrument makers, music historians, and one of Iceland’s most famous chefs. From a clarinet choir, a troll stone, a volcano, and the loudest symphony ever written, Scott learns how Iceland’s unique landscape and culture combine to create this musical hotbed.

Fewer people live in Iceland than in Wichita, Kansas, yet it produces some of the best musicians in the world. To find out how, Scott Yoo crosses this sunlit, rainy, volcanic land of extremes to meet composers Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Daniel Bjarnason, popular musician JFDR, instrument makers, music historians, and one of Iceland’s most famous chefs.

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Credits: NOW HEAR THIS was created by producer, writer and director Harry Lynch and is a production of Arcos Film + Music. Harry Lynch, Scott Yoo and Richard Lim are executive producers. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.