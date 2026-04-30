President Trump

Each candidate mentioned the Trump administration and their potential role in Congress of opposing (or supporting) his policy goals. Here’s what they said:



Ammar Campa-Najjar

“You know, I think number one, my priority is to try to get money out of politics,” Campa-Najjar said. “Because you see the corrosive quality of money in politics. I mean, you see this president who is bartering with countries to lower their tariffs in exchange for a golf course like in Vietnam, you know, in the Emirates, things like that. That is the president expanding his own business portfolio with our dollars. And that's something that we need to rein in.”



Abel Chavez

When asked for comment on President Trump, the Chavez campaign directed KPBS to his TikTok page. The following are select quotes from captions of videos on this page.



“Establishment politicians on both sides will only vote with the people when it benefits them. When I reach congress, I will ABOLISH ICE!”



“Trump promised us know (sic) more wars. How many campaign promises must he go back on for us to wake up and realize that we must stand up against this president”



Stephen Clemons

“Number one, I saw the Trump administration start to eliminate tax incentives for green energy,” Clemons told KPBS. “And that's going backward. Right? We see the, you know, the proliferation of going after oil and oil countries, which cost us more money, a billion dollars a day in war. And really, in a lot of ways, you can you can boil it down to oil. Um, we have to, you know, we have to be able to provide incentives for green energy.



Corinna Conteras

“It's time to impeach this president,” Contreras said. “It's time to hold this administration accountable. It is treasonous. It is unconstitutional and illegal. What they are doing to this nation, to our people and the destabilization abroad. So for me, this is very personal. I am here to protect my community and expand opportunity for my community in the 48th District. So that's what I look forward to doing, is holding this administration accountable. And unfortunately, this is not. I wish it were just a Democrat versus Republican issue. We have both parties that have capitulated to their big donors and are doing whatever the billionaire class wants them to do. That's why we see mass surveillance. That's why we see this push for data centers where it's all speculative casino money, and it hurts people. And it's they are stealing our resources. So I am here to make sure that we break up corporate monopolies and that we have real economic opportunity and holistic, comprehensive safety in our communities. And that starts with holding this president accountable.”



Jim Desmond (via campaign website)

“Our nation is built on the strength of its people and the rule of law,” Desmond said in a statement on his campaign website. “It’s time to fix our broken immigration system by securing our border, creating a legal process that works, and ensuring that no one skips the line. We can welcome those who follow the rules while protecting the safety and prosperity of our country. Fairness, security, and dignity—this is the American way.”



Brandon Riker

“When it comes to the first two years, Donald Trump is still going to be president,” Riker said. “And so the first two years is putting a check on this administration to stop the chaos we're seeing, whether it's what's happening with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) ICE or what we're seeing with tariffs go across the board. The first two years has to be about checking this administration, but also start laying out a plan. So in 2028, when the Democrats take back the presidency, that we have a plan that we can enact to start solving problems. Because my fear is that if neither party starts solving these problems, we're going to continue down this path of degradation, degradation of our democratic institutions, because people are just saying, I want to burn it down. It's not working. So what I'm proposing is, first two years hold the administration accountable, have really good constituency services, something that Darrell Issa didn't have in his portion of the district and something Ken Calvert didn't have in his portion of the district. And make sure that voters know that I'll be held accountable. Do town halls communicate constantly, and then in the second term, really start going for the second New Deal, solve the economy, and eventually, hopefully get national anti-gerrymandering legislation through. So we never have to do something like Prop. 50 again.”



Marni von Wilpert

“So I am a fighter, you know, I've been a litigator for years,” Von Wilpert told KPBS. “I was a deputy city attorney before I ran for office. And I have fought against, you know, Monsanto for poisoning our waterways and got millions back to force them to clean up our bays. And I fought against big pharmaceuticals when they caused the opioid crisis on our street and won millions back for our citizens to actually do opioid abatement. I'm going to be the fighter we need in Congress too — I want to have actual oversight on the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security in public. The American public need answers for what Trump is doing. I also want to push back by rigging the economy against working people. You know, Trump in the hard MAGA right, gave tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy people in this nation and yet ripped away affordable healthcare from the rest of us by taking away the Affordable Care Act subsidies that so many of us depend on. So I'm going to fight to unrig our economy and make it work for working people again, too.”