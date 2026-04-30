Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
What does a representative do?
- Help craft legislation — though strictly speaking it is not a requirement.
- Persuade a majority of your 434 colleagues, or at least the leaders, that the specific concerns of your constituents should be a priority.
- Be in constant campaign mode, especially fundraising, because you have to run again in 2028 to keep the post.
Source: CalMatters
How much does a representative get paid?
Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries.
Source: CalMatters
District 48: North/East County
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Ammar Campa-Najjar
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Former Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Department of Labor; US Navy reserve
- Top three priorities:
- Reduce the influence of money in politics
- Housing costs
- Restore Affordable Care Act tax credits
- Twelve members of Congress from California
- Vote Vets
- Communications Workers of America local 95111
- United Association of Plumbers
- Steamfitters & HVAC/R Local 230
- San Diego City Council Member Vivian Moreno
- Total raised: $1,100,270.57
- Top campaign donors:
- Mothership Strategies; $9,007.69
- Southern California Pipe Trades District Council 16 Federal Pac; $5,000
- National Association Of Letter Carriers Of U.S.A. Political Fund (Letter Carrier Political Fund); $5,000
- International Association Of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail And Transportation Workers Political Action League; $5,000
- Crosspartisan Pac; $5,000
- Vote Vets; $5,000
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see a list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Abel Chavez
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Nuview Union School District Board Member, former board president
- Top three priorities:
- Create trade programs in high schools
- Improve access to two-year degree programs
- Pass “Medicare for all”
- Yxstian Gutierrez, Riverside County Supervisor
- Letitia Clark, Mayor Tustin
- Colleen Wallace, Mayor Banning
- Elizabeth Vallejo, Perris City Councilmember
- Mary Jane Sanchez, College of the Desert Area 2
- Total raised: $289,812.44
- Top campaign donors:
- Abel Chavez; $47,320
- Andreas Havadjias; $2,000
- John Curtin; $2,000
- Major Grewal; $2,000
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see a list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡 How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Stephen Clemons
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Assistant Superintendent of San Diego County Office of Education, Sacramento Municipal Utility District executive
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living
- Restore tax incentives for green energy projects
- Streamline permitting process for homes
This candidate does not have any notable public endorsements.
- Total raised: $0.00
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Corinna Contreras
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Vista City Council member
- Top three priorities:
- Invest federal dollars in subsidized housing
- Modernize infrastructure and improve public transportation
- Incentivize transit-oriented housing and development
- Marcus Bush, National City Vice Mayor
- María Nuñez, San Marcos Council Member
- Democratic Woman’s Club of San Diego
- Total raised: $23,539.53
- Top campaign donors:
- Act Blue; $6,500
- Shireen Alafi; $3,500
- Veronica Frausto; $1,000
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Jim Desmond
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: San Diego County Supervisor, District 5
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living
- Homelessness
- Secure border
- President Donald Trump
- Republican Party of San Diego
- San Diego Young Republicans
- Total raised: $1,658,041.33
- Top campaign donors:
- New Majority Federal PAC; $5,000
- Eureka Political Action Committee; $5,000
- Many, many individuals maxed at $3,500 individual contribution limit
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Kevin O’Neil
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: Tech entrepreneur
- Top three priorities:
- Lower the cost of living
- End corruption in Washington and demand transparency from elected officials
- Protect privacy and digital security rights
- Ron Martin, retired CEO, Mission Federal Credit Union
- Total raised: $0
- Top donors: N/A
This candidate is not listed in the FEC website as a candidate for CA-48 but has qualified for the ballot according to the County Registrar
Brandon Riker
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Economist; Investment manager
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living / affordability
- Stop the Trump Administration’s immigration enforcement, tariffs
- Improve federal fire insurance
- Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont
- Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara
- Jose Medina, Riverside County Supervisor
- Total raised: $1,907,003.84
- Top campaign donors:
- Brandon Riker; $810,508.20
- Richard Senese; Scott Nevins; Stuart Lang; Mark Lang; Adrian Krauss; Michael Kilroy; Philip Hodges; Cole Eshbach; Robert Caputi; $7,000 each
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Mike Schaefer
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Former San Diego City Councilmember; District 4 member, California State Board of Equalization
- Top three priorities:
- “Fight for an America that’s affordable and accessible,” per campaign website
None provided.
- Total raised: $0
- Top donors: N/A
This candidate is not listed in the FEC website as a candidate for CA-48 but has qualified for the ballot according to the County Registrar.
Marni von Wilpert
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: San Diego City Council member, District 5
- Top three priorities:
- Stand up to President Donald Trump
- Bring down prices for San Diegans
- Healthcare / restore ACA subsidies
- California Federation of Labor Unions, AFL-CIO
- IAFF (fire fighters) Local 145
- Equality PAC
- Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer
- 7 sitting U.S. House Representatives; Reps. Brownely, Cisneros, Takano from California
- Total raised: $1,040,711.99
- Top campaign donors:
- Youth Save Democracy PAC; $5,000
- International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12 Federal PAC; $5,000
- Unite Here TIP campaign committee; $5,000
- SEIU COPE; $5,000
- SD PAC; $5,000
- Emily’s List; $5,000
- Elect Democratic Women; $5,000
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
The issues
Each candidate interviewed by KPBS said cost of living and affordability was a top issue. KPBS asked about their approach to tackling this issue. Here’s what they said:
Ammar Campa-Najjar
“One of the big priorities will be to bring federal programs to our district, to bring federal dollars to help us improve our infrastructure, to create more housing opportunities,” Campa-Najjar told KPBS. “With that legislation I shared from the Senate, the twenty five thousand dollars down payment for first time home buyers, bringing those dollars to our district because, you know, California pays more federal taxes than we get in services every year. We're called a donor state, and I'd love to see our dollars come back to help us create a more livable life for these folks. So what I want to do is increase the federal minimum wage to thirty dollars. I want to increase the federal wealth tax so we could plug those resources into our schools, into our hospitals, into our communities, into fixing our roads and to providing community services people desperately need. And so those are the concrete things that you can do in Congress.”
Abel Chavez
“I stand for banning Wall Street landlords and banning foreign investors from purchasing our properties,” Chavez said. “If you don't live in a house and you're a foreign investor, you should not be able to purchase property from people that live in the United States. You should not be able to purchase single-family homes from people that live in the United States. If you are a foreign investor, that should only be for families, for people that work and live in their communities. Single-family homes are for families, not for investments. Same thing goes for Wall Street. Wall Street is buying 20% of our homes, and then they rent them back to us for more than they would have. They're driving the cost up artificially, and they're also driving the cost of our rent up. And so by banning Wall Street landlords and banning foreign investors from buying single family homes, we take back 20% of our homes and then we drop the price quickly.”
Stephen Clemons
“We've got to reduce costs or at least stabilize costs for housing and a variety of other things,” Clemons told KPBS. “But we also need to bring business into Southern California and also to encourage small business. I mean, a lot of where our economic development is, is for small business. And in a lot of ways, there's a hard time finding skilled staff. I think that goes hand in hand with education as I start to look at career technical education … But also we really need to start looking at how do we build more housing, how do we streamline the permitting process and the taxing process for housing.”
Corinna Contreras
“Affordable deed-restricted housing, because no one should be spending more than 30% of their income on housing … is what I'm going to advocate for, to bring billions of dollars into building mixed-income social housing that's connected to transit,” Contreras said. “And we need to expand our transit to connect to other areas that could be transit-oriented development but aren't. And that's where we can balance too, right? The number of units to the current infrastructure and make sure that we're building the infrastructure that's going to connect folks from that housing to the other places that they need to go every single day.”
Jim Desmond
(Representatives from the Desmond campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)
“As your representative, I will work to restore the California Dream by: Making life more affordable by lowering taxes, reducing overregulation, and curbing out-of-control costs that are driving seniors and families out of the state; Supporting job growth by empowering small businesses, promoting innovation, and ensuring California is a place where businesses thrive; Focusing on families and seniors, ensuring our communities are safe, livable, and affordable for all generations,” Desmond said in a statement on his campaign website.
Brandon Riker
“Getting cash into the hands of working people is the number one issue,” Riker said. “So what I'm proposing is FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax, which is Social Security tax that we all pay on a W-2 up to one $184,000 a year. I'm calling for eliminating the cap to make sure that the wealthy pay their fair share to help make Social Security solvent. But at the same time, making the first $50,000 tax free. That's cash back into every worker's pocket during paychecks, not at tax time, not hypothetical. Not having to file a form, but it's effectively a six percent pay raise on the first 50 grand…”
Marni von Wilpert
“One of the biggest challenges that we are seeing is the ability to afford housing, you know, in everywhere from Palm Springs to Temecula to Escondido, especially for people in the missing middle … our public servants, our firefighters, our teachers, our police officers,” von Wilpert told KPBS. “And so we need to prioritize building actual affordable housing in this country. We've done that at the San Diego City Council. We did the affordable housing now permit (program), where we put affordable developers to the front of the permit line and made sure we actually got them through our bureaucracy quicker so they can get back to the business of building housing. We're going to do the same thing in Congress.”
Ammar Campa-Najjar
“One of the big priorities will be to bring federal programs to our district, to bring federal dollars to help us improve our infrastructure, to create more housing opportunities,” Campa-Najjar told KPBS. “With that legislation I shared from the Senate, the twenty five thousand dollars down payment for first time home buyers, bringing those dollars to our district because, you know, California pays more federal taxes than we get in services every year. We're called a donor state, and I'd love to see our dollars come back to help us create a more livable life for these folks. So what I want to do is increase the federal minimum wage to thirty dollars. I want to increase the federal wealth tax so we could plug those resources into our schools, into our hospitals, into our communities, into fixing our roads and to providing community services people desperately need. And so those are the concrete things that you can do in Congress.”
Abel Chavez
“I stand for banning Wall Street landlords and banning foreign investors from purchasing our properties,” Chavez said. “If you don't live in a house and you're a foreign investor, you should not be able to purchase property from people that live in the United States. You should not be able to purchase single-family homes from people that live in the United States. If you are a foreign investor, that should only be for families, for people that work and live in their communities. Single-family homes are for families, not for investments. Same thing goes for Wall Street. Wall Street is buying 20% of our homes, and then they rent them back to us for more than they would have. They're driving the cost up artificially, and they're also driving the cost of our rent up. And so by banning Wall Street landlords and banning foreign investors from buying single family homes, we take back 20% of our homes and then we drop the price quickly.”
Stephen Clemons
“We've got to reduce costs or at least stabilize costs for housing and a variety of other things,” Clemons told KPBS. “But we also need to bring business into Southern California and also to encourage small business. I mean, a lot of where our economic development is, is for small business. And in a lot of ways, there's a hard time finding skilled staff. I think that goes hand in hand with education as I start to look at career technical education … But also we really need to start looking at how do we build more housing, how do we streamline the permitting process and the taxing process for housing.”
Corinna Contreras
“Affordable deed-restricted housing, because no one should be spending more than 30% of their income on housing … is what I'm going to advocate for, to bring billions of dollars into building mixed-income social housing that's connected to transit,” Contreras said. “And we need to expand our transit to connect to other areas that could be transit-oriented development but aren't. And that's where we can balance too, right? The number of units to the current infrastructure and make sure that we're building the infrastructure that's going to connect folks from that housing to the other places that they need to go every single day.”
Jim Desmond
(Representatives from the Desmond campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)
“As your representative, I will work to restore the California Dream by: Making life more affordable by lowering taxes, reducing overregulation, and curbing out-of-control costs that are driving seniors and families out of the state; Supporting job growth by empowering small businesses, promoting innovation, and ensuring California is a place where businesses thrive; Focusing on families and seniors, ensuring our communities are safe, livable, and affordable for all generations,” Desmond said in a statement on his campaign website.
Brandon Riker
“Getting cash into the hands of working people is the number one issue,” Riker said. “So what I'm proposing is FICA (Federal Insurance Contributions Act) tax, which is Social Security tax that we all pay on a W-2 up to one $184,000 a year. I'm calling for eliminating the cap to make sure that the wealthy pay their fair share to help make Social Security solvent. But at the same time, making the first $50,000 tax free. That's cash back into every worker's pocket during paychecks, not at tax time, not hypothetical. Not having to file a form, but it's effectively a six percent pay raise on the first 50 grand…”
Marni von Wilpert
“One of the biggest challenges that we are seeing is the ability to afford housing, you know, in everywhere from Palm Springs to Temecula to Escondido, especially for people in the missing middle … our public servants, our firefighters, our teachers, our police officers,” von Wilpert told KPBS. “And so we need to prioritize building actual affordable housing in this country. We've done that at the San Diego City Council. We did the affordable housing now permit (program), where we put affordable developers to the front of the permit line and made sure we actually got them through our bureaucracy quicker so they can get back to the business of building housing. We're going to do the same thing in Congress.”
Each candidate mentioned the Trump administration and their potential role in Congress of opposing (or supporting) his policy goals. Here’s what they said:
Ammar Campa-Najjar
“You know, I think number one, my priority is to try to get money out of politics,” Campa-Najjar said. “Because you see the corrosive quality of money in politics. I mean, you see this president who is bartering with countries to lower their tariffs in exchange for a golf course like in Vietnam, you know, in the Emirates, things like that. That is the president expanding his own business portfolio with our dollars. And that's something that we need to rein in.”
Abel Chavez
When asked for comment on President Trump, the Chavez campaign directed KPBS to his TikTok page. The following are select quotes from captions of videos on this page.
“Establishment politicians on both sides will only vote with the people when it benefits them. When I reach congress, I will ABOLISH ICE!”
“Trump promised us know (sic) more wars. How many campaign promises must he go back on for us to wake up and realize that we must stand up against this president”
Stephen Clemons
“Number one, I saw the Trump administration start to eliminate tax incentives for green energy,” Clemons told KPBS. “And that's going backward. Right? We see the, you know, the proliferation of going after oil and oil countries, which cost us more money, a billion dollars a day in war. And really, in a lot of ways, you can you can boil it down to oil. Um, we have to, you know, we have to be able to provide incentives for green energy.
Corinna Conteras
“It's time to impeach this president,” Contreras said. “It's time to hold this administration accountable. It is treasonous. It is unconstitutional and illegal. What they are doing to this nation, to our people and the destabilization abroad. So for me, this is very personal. I am here to protect my community and expand opportunity for my community in the 48th District. So that's what I look forward to doing, is holding this administration accountable. And unfortunately, this is not. I wish it were just a Democrat versus Republican issue. We have both parties that have capitulated to their big donors and are doing whatever the billionaire class wants them to do. That's why we see mass surveillance. That's why we see this push for data centers where it's all speculative casino money, and it hurts people. And it's they are stealing our resources. So I am here to make sure that we break up corporate monopolies and that we have real economic opportunity and holistic, comprehensive safety in our communities. And that starts with holding this president accountable.”
Jim Desmond (via campaign website)
“Our nation is built on the strength of its people and the rule of law,” Desmond said in a statement on his campaign website. “It’s time to fix our broken immigration system by securing our border, creating a legal process that works, and ensuring that no one skips the line. We can welcome those who follow the rules while protecting the safety and prosperity of our country. Fairness, security, and dignity—this is the American way.”
Brandon Riker
“When it comes to the first two years, Donald Trump is still going to be president,” Riker said. “And so the first two years is putting a check on this administration to stop the chaos we're seeing, whether it's what's happening with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) ICE or what we're seeing with tariffs go across the board. The first two years has to be about checking this administration, but also start laying out a plan. So in 2028, when the Democrats take back the presidency, that we have a plan that we can enact to start solving problems. Because my fear is that if neither party starts solving these problems, we're going to continue down this path of degradation, degradation of our democratic institutions, because people are just saying, I want to burn it down. It's not working. So what I'm proposing is, first two years hold the administration accountable, have really good constituency services, something that Darrell Issa didn't have in his portion of the district and something Ken Calvert didn't have in his portion of the district. And make sure that voters know that I'll be held accountable. Do town halls communicate constantly, and then in the second term, really start going for the second New Deal, solve the economy, and eventually, hopefully get national anti-gerrymandering legislation through. So we never have to do something like Prop. 50 again.”
Marni von Wilpert
“So I am a fighter, you know, I've been a litigator for years,” Von Wilpert told KPBS. “I was a deputy city attorney before I ran for office. And I have fought against, you know, Monsanto for poisoning our waterways and got millions back to force them to clean up our bays. And I fought against big pharmaceuticals when they caused the opioid crisis on our street and won millions back for our citizens to actually do opioid abatement. I'm going to be the fighter we need in Congress too — I want to have actual oversight on the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security in public. The American public need answers for what Trump is doing. I also want to push back by rigging the economy against working people. You know, Trump in the hard MAGA right, gave tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy people in this nation and yet ripped away affordable healthcare from the rest of us by taking away the Affordable Care Act subsidies that so many of us depend on. So I'm going to fight to unrig our economy and make it work for working people again, too.”
Ammar Campa-Najjar
“You know, I think number one, my priority is to try to get money out of politics,” Campa-Najjar said. “Because you see the corrosive quality of money in politics. I mean, you see this president who is bartering with countries to lower their tariffs in exchange for a golf course like in Vietnam, you know, in the Emirates, things like that. That is the president expanding his own business portfolio with our dollars. And that's something that we need to rein in.”
Abel Chavez
When asked for comment on President Trump, the Chavez campaign directed KPBS to his TikTok page. The following are select quotes from captions of videos on this page.
“Establishment politicians on both sides will only vote with the people when it benefits them. When I reach congress, I will ABOLISH ICE!”
“Trump promised us know (sic) more wars. How many campaign promises must he go back on for us to wake up and realize that we must stand up against this president”
Stephen Clemons
“Number one, I saw the Trump administration start to eliminate tax incentives for green energy,” Clemons told KPBS. “And that's going backward. Right? We see the, you know, the proliferation of going after oil and oil countries, which cost us more money, a billion dollars a day in war. And really, in a lot of ways, you can you can boil it down to oil. Um, we have to, you know, we have to be able to provide incentives for green energy.
Corinna Conteras
“It's time to impeach this president,” Contreras said. “It's time to hold this administration accountable. It is treasonous. It is unconstitutional and illegal. What they are doing to this nation, to our people and the destabilization abroad. So for me, this is very personal. I am here to protect my community and expand opportunity for my community in the 48th District. So that's what I look forward to doing, is holding this administration accountable. And unfortunately, this is not. I wish it were just a Democrat versus Republican issue. We have both parties that have capitulated to their big donors and are doing whatever the billionaire class wants them to do. That's why we see mass surveillance. That's why we see this push for data centers where it's all speculative casino money, and it hurts people. And it's they are stealing our resources. So I am here to make sure that we break up corporate monopolies and that we have real economic opportunity and holistic, comprehensive safety in our communities. And that starts with holding this president accountable.”
Jim Desmond (via campaign website)
“Our nation is built on the strength of its people and the rule of law,” Desmond said in a statement on his campaign website. “It’s time to fix our broken immigration system by securing our border, creating a legal process that works, and ensuring that no one skips the line. We can welcome those who follow the rules while protecting the safety and prosperity of our country. Fairness, security, and dignity—this is the American way.”
Brandon Riker
“When it comes to the first two years, Donald Trump is still going to be president,” Riker said. “And so the first two years is putting a check on this administration to stop the chaos we're seeing, whether it's what's happening with (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) ICE or what we're seeing with tariffs go across the board. The first two years has to be about checking this administration, but also start laying out a plan. So in 2028, when the Democrats take back the presidency, that we have a plan that we can enact to start solving problems. Because my fear is that if neither party starts solving these problems, we're going to continue down this path of degradation, degradation of our democratic institutions, because people are just saying, I want to burn it down. It's not working. So what I'm proposing is, first two years hold the administration accountable, have really good constituency services, something that Darrell Issa didn't have in his portion of the district and something Ken Calvert didn't have in his portion of the district. And make sure that voters know that I'll be held accountable. Do town halls communicate constantly, and then in the second term, really start going for the second New Deal, solve the economy, and eventually, hopefully get national anti-gerrymandering legislation through. So we never have to do something like Prop. 50 again.”
Marni von Wilpert
“So I am a fighter, you know, I've been a litigator for years,” Von Wilpert told KPBS. “I was a deputy city attorney before I ran for office. And I have fought against, you know, Monsanto for poisoning our waterways and got millions back to force them to clean up our bays. And I fought against big pharmaceuticals when they caused the opioid crisis on our street and won millions back for our citizens to actually do opioid abatement. I'm going to be the fighter we need in Congress too — I want to have actual oversight on the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security in public. The American public need answers for what Trump is doing. I also want to push back by rigging the economy against working people. You know, Trump in the hard MAGA right, gave tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy people in this nation and yet ripped away affordable healthcare from the rest of us by taking away the Affordable Care Act subsidies that so many of us depend on. So I'm going to fight to unrig our economy and make it work for working people again, too.”
From our Public Matters partners
District 49: North County Coastal
← Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub
The candidates
Armen Kurdian
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: Retired Navy Captain
- Top three priorities:
- Economy and cost of living
- Education
- Veterans and national defense
- Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Escondido
- San Diego Young Republicans
- California Republican Assembly
- San Diego County Supervisors Jim Desmond and Joel Anderson
- Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner
- Total raised: $1,705.47
- Top campaign donors:
- WinRed; $712.30
- Majority PAC; $500
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Mike Levin
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Incumbent; previously a lawyer specializing in energy and the environment
- Top three priorities:
- Lowering costs and affordability
- Gun violence
- Healthcare
- Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego Police Officer’s Association
- Total raised: $2,759,368.50
- Top campaign donors:
- Democracy Summer 2026; $67,750
- Keep the 49th Climate Action fund; $35,000
- Milner Butcher Media Group, LLC; $12,681.42
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Star Parker
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: Columnist; Fox News contributor; founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education
- Top three priorities:
- Cutting federal overreach
- Defending small business
- Affordability and cost of living
This candidate has no listed endorsements.
- Total raised: $359,429.79
- Top campaign donors:
- Winred (Republican campaign fundraising platform); $199,438.84
- Star Parker; $37,582.04
- Ryan Kerrigan; $3,500
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
The issues
Armen Kurdian
“Armen will fight to lower the cost of living, cut wasteful federal spending, oppose tax increases, and support policies that help small businesses and create good-paying jobs,” the Kurdian campaign website said. He will “lower costs for working families” by “cut(ing) wasteful government spending, oppos(ing) new federal taxes,” and “support(ing) American small business,” according to the website.
Mike Levin
“As a husband and father of two, Mike knows first-hand the challenges that rising costs pose for families,” Levin’s campaign website said. “He has taken decisive action to ease supply chain shortages, promote domestic manufacturing, and lower costs from the gas station to the grocery store.”
“Mike helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to strengthen our supply chains, modernize our ports, repair our railways, and rebuild our roads,” the website continued. “Mike also supported the CHIPS and Science Act to bring microchip production back to America.”
“Mike will continue to use every tool at his disposal to promote competition, produce goods here in America, and lower costs for families,” the website said.
Star Parker
“In Congress, Star will fight to make policy personal again,” the Parker campaign website said. According to the website, that will mean “cutting federal overreach”; “Lower(ing) healthcare costs with patient centered reform”; and “Unlock(ing) housing opportunity with market-based solutions.”
“Armen will fight to lower the cost of living, cut wasteful federal spending, oppose tax increases, and support policies that help small businesses and create good-paying jobs,” the Kurdian campaign website said. He will “lower costs for working families” by “cut(ing) wasteful government spending, oppos(ing) new federal taxes,” and “support(ing) American small business,” according to the website.
Mike Levin
“As a husband and father of two, Mike knows first-hand the challenges that rising costs pose for families,” Levin’s campaign website said. “He has taken decisive action to ease supply chain shortages, promote domestic manufacturing, and lower costs from the gas station to the grocery store.”
“Mike helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to strengthen our supply chains, modernize our ports, repair our railways, and rebuild our roads,” the website continued. “Mike also supported the CHIPS and Science Act to bring microchip production back to America.”
“Mike will continue to use every tool at his disposal to promote competition, produce goods here in America, and lower costs for families,” the website said.
Star Parker
“In Congress, Star will fight to make policy personal again,” the Parker campaign website said. According to the website, that will mean “cutting federal overreach”; “Lower(ing) healthcare costs with patient centered reform”; and “Unlock(ing) housing opportunity with market-based solutions.”
Each candidate listed a different topic as their next most important issue on their campaign websites. Here’s what those top issues were for each candidate:
Mike Levin: “Mike has a strong history of supporting public safety and law enforcement, and he is proud to have endorsements from leading law enforcement organizations like the California Fraternal Order of Police and the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs,” Levin’s campaign website said. “He knows that we can support law enforcement and improve policing at the same time.”
“Mike has never supported defunding the police, and he never will,” the website continued. “Instead, Mike believes we should increase funding for police in a way that helps them stay safe, do their jobs more effectively, and earn the trust of the communities they serve.”
Armen Kurdian: “Every child deserves access to an excellent education, regardless of their zip code,” the Kurdian campaign website said. “Armen will fight to close the achievement gap, empower parents with more choices, and ensure schools are accountable for results — not bureaucracy.”
Kurdian’s website said he will do this by, “Clos(ing) the achievement gap”; “Empower(ing) parents with school choice”; “Hold(ing) schools accountable for results”; and “Invest(ing) in career and technical education.”
Star Parker: “True liberty requires moral clarity,” the Parker website said. “Without the guidance of objective truth and the rule of law, a society loses its vision and its way. We must restore a culture that values life and moral order.”
Public safety and law enforcement
Mike Levin: “Mike has a strong history of supporting public safety and law enforcement, and he is proud to have endorsements from leading law enforcement organizations like the California Fraternal Order of Police and the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs,” Levin’s campaign website said. “He knows that we can support law enforcement and improve policing at the same time.”
“Mike has never supported defunding the police, and he never will,” the website continued. “Instead, Mike believes we should increase funding for police in a way that helps them stay safe, do their jobs more effectively, and earn the trust of the communities they serve.”
Education
Armen Kurdian: “Every child deserves access to an excellent education, regardless of their zip code,” the Kurdian campaign website said. “Armen will fight to close the achievement gap, empower parents with more choices, and ensure schools are accountable for results — not bureaucracy.”
Kurdian’s website said he will do this by, “Clos(ing) the achievement gap”; “Empower(ing) parents with school choice”; “Hold(ing) schools accountable for results”; and “Invest(ing) in career and technical education.”
Preserve, protect and promote biblical truths
Star Parker: “True liberty requires moral clarity,” the Parker website said. “Without the guidance of objective truth and the rule of law, a society loses its vision and its way. We must restore a culture that values life and moral order.”
District 50: Inland North to South Coastal
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The candidates
Tim Arnous
This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Entrepreneur who built his career in global energy and commodity markets.
- Top three priorities:
- Rent relief for working families
- Unlocking home ownership and housing supply
- Data privacy bill of rights
The candidate does not list any endorsements on his campaign website.
- Total raised: $0
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Steve Cohen
This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.
- Party: Republican Party
- Professional background: KUSI News Director for 20 years. He was terminated in September 2023 when Nexstar Media Group bought the station. Prior to KUSI, Cohen worked in broadcast journalism for about five decades.
- Top three priorities:
- Making San Diego affordable
- Health care that works for patients
- Protecting seniors
On his campaign website, Cohen lists a number of endorsements from private citizens. No parties or other organizations are listed as endorsing him.
- Total raised: $0
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Lucina KWH Jahn
This candidate declined to provide specific answers to our questions. The answers below are taken from her campaign website.
- Party: No Party Preference
- Professional background: Jahn lists her current occupation as technician and crew manager for concerts, theatrical and corporate events. The website says after high school, she enlisted in the Air Force and worked as a Russian linguist.
- Top three priorities:
- At the top of Jahn’s campaign website, she says “I don’t want your money, just your vote.
- The Bill of Rights
- Term limits
- Reproductive rights
Jahn doesn’t list any endorsements on her campaign website.
- Total raised: $0
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Aishwarya "Sparky" Mitra
The answers below were provided via email by the candidate.
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Bioengineer and community organizer. Past positions: Research Fellow at Brown University's Dept. of Biomedical Engineering; Project Coordinator/Contractor at Werfen; Senior Director at Our Time to Act
- Top three priorities:
- Affordability
- Human rights
- Ethical innovation
- Track AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee)
- Citizens' Impeachment
- San Diego Progressive Democrats
- Nicole Lillie
- Beyond the Ballot
- Total raised: $7,038
- Top campaign donors:
- Liu, Yan Zhe; $4,000
- Mitra, Aishwarya; $2027.57
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Scott Peters
The answers below were provided via email by the candidate.
“I’ll never stop working to improve our economy, create jobs, promote health care innovation and research, help our veterans, lower housing costs, reduce homelessness, and protect our coastline and natural environment," Peters said in an email to KPBS. "In the face of this Administration’s corruption and cruelty, I will continue to fight back against the actions and policies that hurt our country and communities.
- Party: Democratic Party
- Professional background: Incumbent since 2013. Previously chaired San Diego Unified Port District, San Diego City Council President. Prior to entering public service Peters was an environmental attorney at a large private firm, in the San Diego County Counsel’s office and at his own small firm.
- Top three priorities:
- Lower cost of living for San Diego families
- Defend and protect our democracy
- Deliver federal resources for San Diego
“I’ll never stop working to improve our economy, create jobs, promote health care innovation and research, help our veterans, lower housing costs, reduce homelessness, and protect our coastline and natural environment," Peters said in an email to KPBS. "In the face of this Administration’s corruption and cruelty, I will continue to fight back against the actions and policies that hurt our country and communities.
- California Democratic Party
- Neighborhood Democratic Clubs
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund
- California Association of Letter Carriers
- Total raised: $2,480,254.71
- Top campaign donors:
- SHP Victory Fund; $210,637.66
- Osaic Institutions, Inc; $26,196.62
- United Parcel Services, Inc. PAC; $5,000
- Sanofi US Services Inc. Employees’ PAC; $5,000
- Ernst & Young PAC; $5,000
💡Some of the campaign funds may include rollover money from previous campaigns.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Joseph “Joe” Shea
- Party: Libertarian Party
- Professional background: Mathematics teacher, most recently at Canyon Crest Academy High School in Carmel Valley. He specialized in honors geometry and trigonometry. He retired in 2024 after a 30-year career.
- Top three priorities:
- Adults (and minors with their parents' help) own their own bodies and therefore should have control over decisions such abortions, use of medicine and drugs, gender-affirming care, and end-of-life decisions.
- Overturning racist international policies, including the support for war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, attempted regime changes in Venezuela and Iran, and CBP/ICE actions against Central/South American immigrants (but not light-skinned Afrikaners or Canadians).
- Upholding the rule of law (and therefore impeaching President Trump and others who've broken laws) and limiting government spending. Spending either leads to higher taxation (on workers, not the leisure class) or borrowing (pay later, with interest) or inflation (which affects the poorest the most).
Shea told KPBS he only sought two endorsements, both of which he received.
- Libertarian Party of San Diego
- California Libertarian Party
- Total raised: $0
- Top campaign donors: N/A
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
The issues
- Aishwarya "Sparky" Mitra said she advocates for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) "to ensure immigration and the struggle of migrants" is supported rather than being met with "brutality and criminalization." Mitra condemns representatives who have voted to continue funding the Department of Homeland Security "as people across the country are surveilled for merely existing and silenced for speaking out." Mitra said "Trump and his allies are attacking democracy itself, from the rights to protest and exist freely to the rights to fair jobs and livable wages."
- Scott Peters said a big issue is "how to stop the Trump administration's recklessness and Republicans in Congress who refuse to do the jobs they were independently elected to do." He specifically points to how President Donald Trump declared war with Iran without a War Powers Act Resolution from Congress. He also underscored how "his administration allowed and encouraged ICE to act illegally which led to the murder of innocent people." Peters said: "Trump's irrational, despicable statements about "wiping out" an entire nation is the type of behavior for which the 25th Amendment was created."
- Joseph “Joe” Shea said "Trump must be opposed and hopefully impeached" as his administration "encompasses a lot of important issues that I will lump together." He condemned "CBP/ICE actions against Central/South American immigrants (but not light-skinned Afrikaners or Canadians)." He supports upholding the rule of law and limiting government spending. Shea also underscored "war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza" as an important issue for the 50th District representative to push back on.
- Tim Arnous said on his website that rent relief for working families is a priority as well as unlocking home ownership and housing supply.
- Steve Cohen said on his campaign website that he will work to expand housing supply and crack down on corporate price manipulation. And on fiscal accountability, he says he’ll demand transparency in government spending, oppose wasteful earmarks and ensure tax dollars reach San Diego families.
- Aishwarya "Sparky" Mitra aims to "restore people’s economic freedom and dignity and make San Diego more affordable." She advocates for the top 1% to pay "their fair share to the workers that have ensured their success." She also pushes for Congress to divert money from "endless wars" to "fund the Social Security Expansion Act, federally-funded public transit, equity initiatives." She also highlights high San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) bills as a big issue and said San Diegans "deserve public power ownership (and congressional oversight over such a transition)." She also underscored how housing costs are "pricing San Diegans out" and advocates for "banning of corporate landlords."
- Steve Cohen said on his campaign website that he’ll work to lower prescription drug costs, protect coverage for preexisting conditions and hold insurance companies accountable for “putting profits over patients.” Additionally on seniors, Cohen said he will defend Social Security and Medicare from cuts.
- Lucina KWH Jahn lists reproductive rights as a top priority.
- Aishwarya "Sparky" Mitra said new leaders are needed who will cap drug prices while supporting funding for research. "I will fight for Universal Healthcare and protect medical innovation," she said.
- Joseph “Joe” Shea argued people "should have control over decisions such abortions, use of medicine and drugs, gender-affirming care, and end-of-life decisions."
District 51: Central/East San Diego
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The candidates
Ricardo Cabrera
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: Owns and operates Grace Guard Security, a cybersecurity company. He previously worked for other small tech companies and earned a Master’s Degree in cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University.
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living and affordability: Cabrera says he would push for policies that would “curb wasteful spending as much as possible in order to allow American taxpayers to keep more of their own money.” He would also support legislation that penalizes government embezzlement and fraud more severely.
- Crime and corruption: He says he wants to see more prosecution and imprisonment of violent offenders, especially repeat offenders.
- Enabling young people to start a business: He says artificial intelligence is replacing humans in many jobs, but not enough replacement work exists for people. He says he would introduce legislation that would make it easier to launch a business, particularly for young entrepreneurs. He suggests working with banks and financial institutions to ease lending standards.
- The Republican Party of San Diego County
- Reform California
- Total raised: None reported
- Top campaign donors: N/A
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Stan Caplan
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Owner of insurance agency, Caplan Financial
- Top three priorities:
- Restoring affordability: As a small-business owner, Caplan says he understands how challenging it is to afford rising utility costs. He says he will fight against utility rate hikes and block new taxes, such as the mileage tax.
- Public safety: He says he supports bolstering federal law enforcement resources to address homelessness and illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border “to reduce strain on local services while maintaining humane treatment.”
- Fairness in sports policy: When it comes to women and girls in sports, he says he wants to help preserve “safe, equitable competition and locker rooms for biological females.” He adds, “these are basic fairness issues that protect opportunity without sacrificing compassion.”
None provided.
- Total raised: None reported.
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
David Engel
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Civil engineer and animal rights activist. He is an organizer with the animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere San Diego, and has also served in local Democratic clubs.
- Top three priorities:
- Environmental sustainability: Engel says a transition toward a more sustainable, plant-based agricultural system is an urgent national priority. He says he will push for policies that support farmers growing plant-based proteins. He says efforts must include increasing funding for research, investing in regional food systems, and creating pilot programs to incorporate plant-based options into schools, hospitals, and military facilities. Engel says transitioning is about safeguarding the future and not about restricting choice, but he did not elaborate on how he would address pushback.
- Universal basic income: He says he supports providing a minimum income to Americans, especially amid artificial intelligence’s rapid growth. He says, “As companies adopt these tools, they will require fewer workers to produce the same or greater output.” Universal income would ensure that all Americans can meet their essential needs.
- Campaign finance reform: He says campaign finance laws should be reformed because he says the current system favors the wealthy, putting candidates from diverse economic backgrounds at a disadvantage. He says reform should include empowering small donors, limiting undue influence, and increasing transparency. He suggests establishing a small-donor matching system, preventing Super PACs from functioning as extensions of campaigns and reducing the overall costs of campaigns.
None provided
- Total raised: None reported
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
None
Sara Jacobs
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent. She has served in Congress since 2021. She previously served in policy positions at the U.S. State Department during the Obama administration.
- Top three priorities:
- Cost of living: As her top priority, Jacobs said she wants to bring down the high cost of living in San Diego and across the country, particularly around child care and housing. She says she has already secured millions of dollars in federal funding for local child care programs and affordable housing projects. She would also support free, universal child care.
- Rights of vulnerable people: She said she will continue to help protect the lives of vulnerable people, “especially those targeted by the Trump administration.” Jacobs has toured immigration detention centers after reports of poor conditions at facilities. She said she will continue to conduct “congressional oversight.” She has also introduced legislation that would protect transgender people in the military and will continue pushing for policies that defend reproductive rights and abortion access.
- U.S. foreign policy and artificial intelligence: She said she has called for Congress to reassert its congressional war powers during Democratic and Republican administrations, and believes the U.S. should invest more in diplomacy, development, and long-term partnerships. When it comes to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, she said the U.S. must create guardrails that support innovation and protect people’s rights and safety.
- California Democratic Party
- San Diego County Democratic Party
- San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council
- Planned Parenthood Action Fund
- Total raised: $1,519,808.65
- Top campaign donors:
- Jacobs, Sara; $523,586.96
- Act Blue; $112,326
- Sara Jacobs House Victory Fund; $62,000
- American Crystal Sugar Company PAC; $10,000
- American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees People; $10,000
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
The issues
- Jacobs highlights the need to reduce key household costs through expanded social programs and lowering system cost-drivers to make life overall more affordable. For example, she would push for free, universal child care so families don’t bear the cost, as well as expand Section 8 vouchers and rental assistance. She says she would also oppose tariffs and foreign policies that increase prices of housing, food and gas.
- Engel said one solution to the affordability crisis is to directly give people money for their basic needs via a universal basic income. He also envisions restructuring government spending, including major cuts to the military budget, to better fund social programs.
- Caplan’s approach to reducing everyday expenses is controlling prices, such as preventing utility rate hikes and a mileage tax. He also proposes using congressional oversight as a way to influence more reasonable pricing.
- Cabrera suggests focusing on cracking down on the misuse of public dollars and government fraud as a way to reduce the cost of living. He specifically calls for stronger penalties for embezzlement and fraud.
District 52: Central/South San Diego
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The candidates
Jeff Belle
- Party: Republican
- Professional background: CEO of a San Diego-based private equity firm. Former member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education
- Top three priorities:
- Education “freedom” and school choice
- Fiscal responsibility and lower taxes
- Immigration reform
- California Parents Union
- California Charter Schools Association
- Total raised: $275
- Top campaign donors:
- Self-funded
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
Deborah Calhoun Rhodes
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Councilmember and Mayor of Rialto, California. Deputy of external affairs at CalTrans overseeing Los Angeles and Ventura. Appointed to a local government advisory committee specializing in water policy by former President Joe Biden
- Top three priorities:
- Economic development
- Infrastructure improvements at Chollas Creek
- Addressing the affordability crisis
None provided
- Total raised: $0
- Top campaign donors: N/A
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
None
Juan Vargas
- Party: Democrat
- Professional background: Incumbent who has represented the district since 2012. Previously served in the California State Senate and Assembly, and the San Diego City Council.
- Top three priorities:
- Lowering the cost of living
- Ending “out-of-control” immigration enforcement
- Combating pollution in the Tijuana River Valley
- California Democratic Party
- California Federation of Labor Unions
- Total raised: $523,317.55
- Top campaign donors:
- American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, has contributed $63,500 to Vargas’ campaign — more than any other single individual or political action committee during the current campaign cycle.
- His second-leading donor is ACTBLUE, the progressive-aligned PAC, with $24,000.
KPBS tracks this data through the Federal Election Commission (FEC). You can see the live list of every individual and organization that has donated to this candidate's 2026 campaign by clicking this direct link to their FEC receipts page.
💡How to read the data: Once the page loads, click the "Amount" column header to sort the list. This will show you the largest contributions at the top, including donations from political action committees (PACs) and the employers of individual donors.
Source: Federal Elections Commission
The issues
- Vargas said he’s focused on building an economy that works for working families. For him, that means being able to afford a home, health care, child care and groceries without breaking the bank.
- Belle prioritizes building more housing as a way to lower costs. He supports legislation that would prohibit major corporations and private equity firms from investing in housing. Belle also supports federal grants for first-time buyers.
- Rhodes supports workforce development. She is particularly focused on developing high-paying jobs accessible to young people without college degrees. Rhodes is concerned about rising healthcare costs and believes it is vital to prevent Republicans from repealing the Affordable Care Act.
- Vargas wants to continue fighting against what he calls the Trump administration’s “anti-immigrant” agenda. He supports withholding funding from Immigration and Customs Enforcement while working to pass comprehensive immigration reform.
- Belle’s top priority is to secure the border. He also supports fixing the immigration system by creating legal pathways for people who contribute to the United States, including farmworkers, hospitality workers and healthcare workers.
- Rhodes is critical of the Trump administration’s heavy-handed immigration enforcement — particularly when it comes to detaining children. She generally supports the existing immigration system and is not explicitly calling for comprehensive reform.
- Vargas was one of just four Democrats who voted against a Wars Power Resolution that would’ve blocked the president from furthering military action in Iran in March. That resolution failed to pass by two votes. In April, Vargas voted in favor of a similar resolution that ultimately failed by one vote.
- Belle believes the United States must always stand strong but must also be smart about it. He does not want an endless war and supports clear timelines and priorities. If the war is still going on after the primary, “we’ve failed.”
- Rhodes said it is dangerous for President Trump to threaten to wipe out entire “civilizations” amid the ongoing war. She believes Democrats need to put more pressure on the administration to end hostilities.