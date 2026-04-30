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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for US House of Representatives

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor,  Jake Gotta / Social Media Host and Reporter,  Tammy Murga / Environment Reporter,  Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:05 AM PDT
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What does a representative do?

  • Help craft legislation — though strictly speaking it is not a requirement.
  • Persuade a majority of your 434 colleagues, or at least the leaders, that the specific concerns of your constituents should be a priority.
  • Be in constant campaign mode, especially fundraising, because you have to run again in 2028 to keep the post.

Source: CalMatters

How much does a representative get paid?

Members of Congress are paid $174,000 a year for rank-and-file. Party leaders get higher salaries.

Source: CalMatters

District 48: North/East County

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The candidates

Ammar Campa-Najjar

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Former Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Department of Labor; US Navy reserve
  • Top three priorities:

Abel Chavez

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Nuview Union School District Board Member, former board president
  • Top three priorities:
    • Create trade programs in high schools
    • Improve access to two-year degree programs
    • Pass “Medicare for all”

Stephen Clemons

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Assistant Superintendent of San Diego County Office of Education, Sacramento Municipal Utility District executive
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living
    • Restore tax incentives for green energy projects
    • Streamline permitting process for homes

Corinna Contreras

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Vista City Council member
  • Top three priorities:
    • Invest federal dollars in subsidized housing
    • Modernize infrastructure and improve public transportation
    • Incentivize transit-oriented housing and development

Jim Desmond

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: San Diego County Supervisor, District 5
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living
    • Homelessness
    • Secure border

Kevin O’Neil

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: Tech entrepreneur
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lower the cost of living
    • End corruption in Washington and demand transparency from elected officials
    • Protect privacy and digital security rights

Brandon Riker

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Economist; Investment manager
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living / affordability
    • Stop the Trump Administration’s immigration enforcement, tariffs
    • Improve federal fire insurance

Mike Schaefer

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Former San Diego City Councilmember; District 4 member, California State Board of Equalization
  • Top three priorities:
    • “Fight for an America that’s affordable and accessible,” per campaign website

Marni von Wilpert

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background:  San Diego City Council member, District 5
  • Top three priorities:

The issues

From our Public Matters partners
  1. Who’s got the money in the 48th?
  2. Trump endorses Jim Desmond for 48th Congressional seat

District 49: North County Coastal

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The candidates

Armen Kurdian

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: Retired Navy Captain 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Economy and cost of living
    • Education
    • Veterans and national defense

Mike Levin

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Incumbent; previously a lawyer specializing in energy and the environment 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lowering costs and affordability
    • Gun violence
    • Healthcare

Star Parker

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: Columnist; Fox News contributor; founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cutting federal overreach
    • Defending small business
    • Affordability and cost of living

The issues

District 50: Inland North to South Coastal

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The candidates

Tim Arnous

This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Entrepreneur who built his career in global energy and commodity markets. 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Rent relief for working families
    • Unlocking home ownership and housing supply
    • Data privacy bill of rights

Steve Cohen

This candidate has not responded to numerous requests for answers. The answers below are taken from his campaign website.

  • Party: Republican Party
  • Professional background: KUSI News Director for 20 years. He was terminated in September 2023 when Nexstar Media Group bought the station. Prior to KUSI, Cohen worked in broadcast journalism for about five decades.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Making San Diego affordable
    • Health care that works for patients
    • Protecting seniors

Lucina KWH Jahn

This candidate declined to provide specific answers to our questions. The answers below are taken from her campaign website.

  • Party: No Party Preference
  • Professional background: Jahn lists her current occupation as technician and crew manager for concerts, theatrical and corporate events. The website says after high school, she enlisted in the Air Force and worked as a Russian linguist. 
  • Top three priorities:
    • At the top of Jahn’s campaign website, she says “I don’t want your money, just your vote.
    • The Bill of Rights
    • Term limits
    • Reproductive rights

Aishwarya "Sparky" Mitra

The answers below were provided via email by the candidate. 

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Bioengineer and community organizer. Past positions: Research Fellow at Brown University's Dept. of Biomedical Engineering; Project Coordinator/Contractor at Werfen; Senior Director at Our Time to Act
  • Top three priorities:
    • Affordability
    • Human rights
    • Ethical innovation

Scott Peters

The answers below were provided via email by the candidate. 

  • Party: Democratic Party
  • Professional background: Incumbent since 2013. Previously chaired San Diego Unified Port District, San Diego City Council President. Prior to entering public service Peters was an environmental attorney at a large private firm, in the San Diego County Counsel’s office and at his own small firm.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lower cost of living for San Diego families
    • Defend and protect our democracy
    • Deliver federal resources for San Diego

“I’ll never stop working to improve our economy, create jobs, promote health care innovation and research, help our veterans, lower housing costs, reduce homelessness, and protect our coastline and natural environment," Peters said in an email to KPBS. "In the face of this Administration’s corruption and cruelty, I will continue to fight back against the actions and policies that hurt our country and communities.

Joseph “Joe” Shea

  • Party: Libertarian Party
  • Professional background: Mathematics teacher, most recently at Canyon Crest Academy High School in Carmel Valley.  He specialized in honors geometry and trigonometry. He retired in 2024 after a 30-year career.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Adults (and minors with their parents' help) own their own bodies and therefore should have control over decisions such abortions, use of medicine and drugs, gender-affirming care, and end-of-life decisions.
    • Overturning racist international policies, including the support for war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, attempted regime changes in Venezuela and Iran, and CBP/ICE actions against Central/South American immigrants (but not light-skinned Afrikaners or Canadians).
    • Upholding the rule of law (and therefore impeaching President Trump and others who've broken laws) and limiting government spending. Spending either leads to higher taxation (on workers, not the leisure class) or borrowing (pay later, with interest) or inflation (which affects the poorest the most). 

The issues

District 51: Central/East San Diego

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The candidates

Ricardo Cabrera

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: Owns and operates Grace Guard Security, a cybersecurity company. He previously worked for other small tech companies and earned a Master’s Degree in cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University. 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living and affordability: Cabrera says he would push for policies that would “curb wasteful spending as much as possible in order to allow American taxpayers to keep more of their own money.” He would also support legislation that penalizes government embezzlement and fraud more severely.  
    • Crime and corruption: He says he wants to see more prosecution and imprisonment of violent offenders, especially repeat offenders. 
    • Enabling young people to start a business: He says artificial intelligence is replacing humans in many jobs, but not enough replacement work exists for people. He says he would introduce legislation that would make it easier to launch a business, particularly for young entrepreneurs. He suggests working with banks and financial institutions to ease lending standards.

Stan Caplan

  • Party: Democrat 
  • Professional background: Owner of insurance agency, Caplan Financial 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Restoring affordability: As a small-business owner, Caplan says he understands how challenging it is to afford rising utility costs. He says he will fight against utility rate hikes and block new taxes, such as the mileage tax. 
    • Public safety: He says he supports bolstering federal law enforcement resources to address homelessness and illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border “to reduce strain on local services while maintaining humane treatment.” 
    • Fairness in sports policy: When it comes to women and girls in sports, he says he wants to help preserve “safe, equitable competition and locker rooms for biological females.” He adds, “these are basic fairness issues that protect opportunity without sacrificing compassion.”

David Engel

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Civil engineer and animal rights activist. He is an organizer with the animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere San Diego, and has also served in local Democratic clubs. 
  • Top three priorities:
    • Environmental sustainability: Engel says a transition toward a more sustainable, plant-based agricultural system is an urgent national priority. He says he will push for policies that support farmers growing plant-based proteins. He says efforts must include increasing funding for research, investing in regional food systems, and creating pilot programs to incorporate plant-based options into schools, hospitals, and military facilities. Engel says transitioning is about safeguarding the future and not about restricting choice, but he did not elaborate on how he would address pushback. 
    • Universal basic income: He says he supports providing a minimum income to Americans, especially amid artificial intelligence’s rapid growth. He says, “As companies adopt these tools, they will require fewer workers to produce the same or greater output.” Universal income would ensure that all Americans can meet their essential needs. 
    • Campaign finance reform: He says campaign finance laws should be reformed because he says the current system favors the wealthy, putting candidates from diverse economic backgrounds at a disadvantage. He says reform should include empowering small donors, limiting undue influence, and increasing transparency. He suggests establishing a small-donor matching system, preventing Super PACs from functioning as extensions of campaigns and reducing the overall costs of campaigns. 

Sara Jacobs

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent. She has served in Congress since 2021. She previously served in policy positions at the U.S. State Department during the Obama administration.  
  • Top three priorities:
    • Cost of living: As her top priority, Jacobs said she wants to bring down the high cost of living in San Diego and across the country, particularly around child care and housing. She says she has already secured millions of dollars in federal funding for local child care programs and affordable housing projects. She would also support free, universal child care. 
    • Rights of vulnerable people: She said she will continue to help protect the lives of vulnerable people, “especially those targeted by the Trump administration.” Jacobs has toured immigration detention centers after reports of poor conditions at facilities. She said she will continue to conduct “congressional oversight.” She has also introduced legislation that would protect transgender people in the military and will continue pushing for policies that defend reproductive rights and abortion access. 
    • U.S. foreign policy and artificial intelligence: She said she has called for Congress to reassert its congressional war powers during Democratic and Republican administrations, and believes the U.S. should invest more in diplomacy, development, and long-term partnerships. When it comes to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, she said the U.S. must create guardrails that support innovation and protect people’s rights and safety.

The issues

District 52: Central/South San Diego

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The candidates

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Jeff Belle

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background: CEO of a San Diego-based private equity firm. Former member of the Contra Costa County Board of Education
  • Top three priorities:
    • Education “freedom” and school choice
    • Fiscal responsibility and lower taxes
    • Immigration reform

Gray placeholder avatar showing a generic person silhouette with a circular head and shoulders on a light background.

Deborah Calhoun Rhodes

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Councilmember and Mayor of Rialto, California. Deputy of external affairs at CalTrans overseeing Los Angeles and Ventura. Appointed to a local government advisory committee specializing in water policy by former President Joe Biden
  • Top three priorities:
    • Economic development 
    • Infrastructure improvements at Chollas Creek 
    • Addressing the affordability crisis 

Juan Vargas

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background: Incumbent who has represented the district since 2012. Previously served in the California State Senate and Assembly, and the San Diego City Council.
  • Top three priorities:
    • Lowering the cost of living
    • Ending “out-of-control” immigration enforcement
    • Combating pollution in the Tijuana River Valley

The issues

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John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
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Jake Gotta
Jake Gotta is a social media host and reporter for KPBS. His focus on social media helps reach new audiences and with Public Matters, he creates content that shares stories on politics and governance, discusses important issues and informs the public on how they can get involved.
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Tammy Murga
Tammy Murga is the environment reporter at KPBS.
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Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis

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