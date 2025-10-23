Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Without subsidies, most San Diegans with ACA health insurance will see premiums skyrocket

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Charlotte Radulovich / Video Journalist
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:29 PM PDT
The website for the state's online health insurance exchange, Covered California, is shown in this undated photo.
Tarryn Mento
/
KPBS
The website for the state's online health insurance exchange, Covered California, is shown in this undated photo.

Nearly 150,000 San Diego County residents get their health insurance through Covered California, according to the agency that oversees the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace.

If Congress does not extend the enhanced tax credits, the agency said most — about 125,000 county residents who rely on federal subsidies to keep their premiums affordable — could see their monthly costs skyrocket.

“Many of our enrollees will receive much less tax credit than they’re currently receiving and some of our enrollees will no longer be eligible for tax credits at all,” said Jessica Altman, executive director of Covered California.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In San Diego County, she said the average increase would be slightly lower than the rest of the state.

“But a 76% cost increase for your health insurance is still astronomical for most people," Altman said.

The impact will vary by region. In higher-income areas like La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe, premiums could rise around 65%. But in South Bay cities like Chula Vista and Imperial Beach premiums could increase 98%, effectively doubling costs.

Altman said the loss of subsidies will hit lower-income enrollees hardest.

"So this is someone making $20,000, $22,000 a year or so, and small changes in costs for something that's a necessity, like health care, can have a really big impact," she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She estimated that about one in four enrollees could be priced out of coverage. And those who stay insured may have to make tough choices.

“People will have to choose a less generous health plan to bring that monthly cost within budget for them, and that can also have impacts for health and financial well-being," Altman said.

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1, and Altman is encouraging residents to stay informed.

“There's new news, it seems like, every day on the government shutdown and these tax credits are tied into that,” she said.“And so things could change, and it's important you be aware of that."

_

Tags

Health Health Care
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News