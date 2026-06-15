California Gov. Gavin Newsom says Trump's Justice Department is investigating him and his wife

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat and longtime political rival of Republican President Donald Trump, said Monday the president ordered the Justice Department to investigate him and his wife.

The nature of the alleged investigation was unclear Monday morning. Newsom, said in a video posted on X that federal agents in recent days have knocked on the doors of his friends and former employees, and have asked for records “not because they found a crime, but because they’re simply trying to find one.”

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom said, referencing his use of social media to mock Trump. “He’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president, because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit.”

He called the president “corrupt” and said the alleged investigation is another example of the president abusing the justice system to prosecute his political opponents, referencing indictments against former FBI Director James Comey.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the alleged investigation.

