Meet some of the pilots flying in San Diego's congested sky

Whether through the legacy of "Top Gun," the spectacle of the Miramar Air Show, the heavy military aircraft’s presence, or the scenic arrivals at the International Airport, San Diego is famous for its bustling airspace.

One can simply look upward to witness the activity: a police helicopter patrolling, the underbelly of a commercial jet skimming Interstate 5, a Cessna cruising along the coastline, or military aircraft descending over Coronado Island. Beyond the San Diego International Airport, the county boasts eight airfields, not including the major military bases at Miramar and Coronado.

But who is piloting these aircraft, and how is such a complex system managed?



'Living piece of history'

Among these frequent flyers is the Stearman, officially known as the Boeing-Stearman Model 75. It's a historic biplane from the 1940s operated out of Kearny Mesa's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

"You don’t own this airplane; you take care of it for a period of time," explained Tom Reid, one of its owner-pilots who views flying the vintage craft as a tribute to a "living piece of history."

He said flying over this specific region is a privilege.

"We never forget how lucky we are that we happen to be born here in the USA, San Diego in particular," Reid said.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS A photo of a map shows San Diego County's available flight routes, May 2026.

'We belong in this space'

The complexity of these skies is largely due to the county's geography and highly dense skies. Navigating this environment is Giovanna Eiler, an 18-year-old licensed pilot and member of the Ninety-Nines. This community of female aviators works to empower women in a field that historically remains dominated by a masculine culture.

"Feeling the need to prove ourselves, that we belong in this space, we're used to working with each other," Eiler said. "That's why I think our support groups are so tight-knit … we want to see each other succeed and we want to help everybody."

Eiler notes that Montgomery Field is "sandwiched" between two major Class B (Bravo) airspaces, with Miramar to the north and San Diego International to the south; these are designated for military and commercial traffic, respectively. The high-density environment makes it an ideal training ground, and as Eiler pointed out, "if you can fly here, you can fly pretty much anywhere."

'Paving the way'

San Diego's skies also serve as a theater for aerial athletes like Anthony Oshinuga. Discovering his passion in his youth, Oshinuga transformed his calling into a profession, navigating the competitive world of air racing and aerobatic displays throughout the nation.

Oshinuga has emerged as a cornerstone of the local aviation community, etching his name into history in 2015 as the first African American to compete in the Reno National Championship Air Races, where he secured a second-place finish in his rookie season.

"I get a lot of comments and emails from thousands of people, especially the youth, just thanking me for doing what I'm doing because I'm paving the way for what was thought was impossible, making it probable or possible," he said.

Whether for leisure, training or business Reid, Eiler, and Oshinuga demonstrate that for those who remain passionate and persistent, the sky truly is the limit.

