San Diego County boosts budget proposal to $9.16 billion

San Diego County has revised its annual budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, now at $9.16 billion from $9.15 billion, with the Board of Supervisors scheduled to consider the spending plan on June 25.

According to a county news release Friday, the higher budget reflects "public feedback and recommendations from the chief administrative officer."

The county unveiled a $9.15 billion fiscal year 2026-27 budget on May 18.

The updated budget "bolsters public safety to meet Proposition 36 responsibilities, and supports health and safety-net programs affected by federal policy changes under (House Resolution 1)," county officials said. "It also expands behavioral health care and maintains investments in homelessness response, public health, infrastructure, libraries and parks."

The new budget is $522 million, or 6.1% larger than the existing one, according to officials, with some funding shifts.

The county is adding $15.3 million more, and 31 jobs, to Behavioral Health Services, which is becoming its own department. BHS will now increase 12.4% to $1.4 billion in funding.

The Department of Public Works will increase by $2.8 million to cover contracted services for utilities and road improvements.

In the public safety arena, the Sheriff's Office will get an additional full-time position, bringing total county staffing to 20,389, an increase of 109 over the current fiscal year.

The Mas Fresco Plus (or Cal Fresh) program will receive an extra $500,000, while $250,000 be allocated for a feasibility study for a proposed youth development department.

The budget also includes funding in response to the pollution crisis in the Tijuana River Valley.

Other budget highlights include:



$25.6 million for watershed protection efforts to reduce ocean pollution and promote clean beaches, healthy ecosystems and safe drinking water;

$93.1 million to develop and maintain affordable and supportive housing;

$268.7 million for road safety and maintenance projects;

$71.5 million for library operations;

$84.5 million to strengthen firefighting and emergency medical services in unincorporated areas of the county;

$852 million to support programs such as CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi- Cal and general relief;

$502 million for "family strengthening, prevention and child protection services"; and

$235.6 million for community health services such as epidemic prevention, disease control, public health centers, home visiting programs and pharmaceutical services.

County leaders said the recommended budget is balanced and required thoughtful choices due to uncertain funding from the state and federal government, which account for nearly half of the county's funding.

"This balanced budget did not happen by accident," Terra Lawson- Remer, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in an earlier statement. "It is the result of hard work, hard decisions and a clear commitment to protect the services San Diegans rely on. We modernized outdated systems, tightened spending, unlocked reserves responsibly and prepared for the first wave of federal impacts."

Board Vice Chair Monica Montgomery Steppe said with families are facing uncertainty, "counties across California are waiting for key federal and state decisions that could dramatically increase costs in future years. Our job is to be honest about that reality and prepare now, not panic later."