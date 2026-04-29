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CROSSING SOUTH: Tijuana Airport Tour

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
CBX Border Crossing Bridge for TJ Airport
Centurion5 Productions
CBX Border Crossing Bridge for TJ Airport

Premieres Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / NOTE: Early streaming with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ began Thursday, April 16

Join us as we explore the Tijuana International Airport with administrator Carlos Salgado, who gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour. We get to go up into the control tower and learn how to direct airplane traffic. We meet the falcon team that keeps the runway clear of birds. And we also learn about the unique CBX border bridge that connects two countries through the same airport.

Join us on 4/30 as we explore the Tijuana International Airport with administrator Carlos Salgado, who gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour. We get to go up into the control tower and learn how to direct airplane traffic. We meet the falcon team that keeps the runway clear of birds. And we also learn about the unique CBX border bridge that connects two countries through the same airport.

About Season 15: This season brings us ten new episodes with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, rich history, and unforgettable flavors. From a visit to the Tijuana airport air traffic control tower and flight school, to a world-class surf competition. We also hang out at the Tijuana jazz festival, discover conservation efforts to help the cute Snowy Plover bird, and meet some dynamic people and places shaping the region today.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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