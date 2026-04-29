CROSSING SOUTH: Tijuana Airport Tour

Premieres Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / NOTE: Early streaming with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ began Thursday, April 16

Join us as we explore the Tijuana International Airport with administrator Carlos Salgado, who gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour. We get to go up into the control tower and learn how to direct airplane traffic. We meet the falcon team that keeps the runway clear of birds. And we also learn about the unique CBX border bridge that connects two countries through the same airport.

Join us on 4/30 as we explore the Tijuana International Airport with administrator Carlos Salgado, who gives us an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour. We get to go up into the control tower and learn how to direct airplane traffic. We meet the falcon team that keeps the runway clear of birds. And we also learn about the unique CBX border bridge that connects two countries through the same airport.

About Season 15: This season brings us ten new episodes with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, rich history, and unforgettable flavors. From a visit to the Tijuana airport air traffic control tower and flight school, to a world-class surf competition. We also hang out at the Tijuana jazz festival, discover conservation efforts to help the cute Snowy Plover bird, and meet some dynamic people and places shaping the region today.

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.