California candidates for governor tangle in messy TV debate with mail ballots about to go out

Eight candidates running to become governor of California lobbed heated criticism at each other Tuesday in a chaotic televised debate filled with interruptions, tense exchanges and verbal detours — even at times from moderators.

The unruly format underscored the instability in a crowded race that has no clear leader, with mail ballots going to voters in less than a week.

Candidates sparred over questions ranging from how to cut gas prices to potential state charges against federal immigration agents to how best to contend with wildfires. Several sought to show their working-class roots, pitching themselves as the candidates who truly understand affordability woes.

The debate brought together the two leading Republicans, conservative commentator Steve Hilton and county sheriff Chad Bianco; and six Democrats, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, billionaire Tom Steyer, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state schools superintendent Tony Thurmond.

The candidates were asked to address the state's long-running homeless crisis, wildfire insurance shortages, projected budget shortfalls and staggering housing costs. Voters, meanwhile, are saddled with growing everyday costs for groceries, utility bills and gas.

A mostly mannerly debate last week without Villaraigosa and Thurmond on stage proved largely inconclusive, with no candidate managing a breakaway moment. It was the same case again Tuesday, but for different reasons.

With time running out to make an impression with voters, candidates appeared eager for conflict, and many questions resulted in interruptions as they tried to speak over each other. Answers were cut short, sometimes by moderators.

“Wow, that was a bit of a mess,” said a college student in the crowd who was given an opportunity to poise a question to the candidates.

Becerra was targeted repeatedly, suggesting that other candidates see him gaining momentum. They and one of the moderators pressed him whether he could legally declare a state of emergency his first day in office and freeze home insurance rates, as he has pledged to do.

Hilton accused him of misunderstanding state law. But Becerra, who is also a former state attorney general, said his proposal is legal and noted that he led through states of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The governor’s office is not a place with training wheels,” he said.

President Donald Trump, who has a long-strained relationship with the heavily Democratic state, came up in exchanges, though he was not the major focus of the night. Hilton and Bianco support the president, while Democrats have vowed to stand in the way of federal immigration raids and Trump’s conservative agenda.

Becerra, alluding to the president's endorsement of Hilton, referred to Trump as “Steve Hilton’s daddy.”

Hilton responded: “All these big things that affect us on a daily basis, these are decisions made here in California by our politicians. And we’ve had the same people in charge for 16 years now.”

The debate largely hewed along partisan lines, with Hilton and Bianco saying heavy regulations and taxes supported by Democrats are to blame for the state's challenges. The Democrats, meanwhile, each tried to sell themselves as having practical solutions and the right experience.

Porter stressed that she is the only one who refuses corporate campaign donations, saying, “I am not for sale.” That came after she hit Steyer for his former hedge funds investments in fossil fuels.

Steyer, who left the firm in 2012, said utilities and other business interests are spending money to attack him because he is unafraid to take them on.

The race is to replace outgoing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is barred by law from seeking a third term.

California puts all candidates on a single ballot, and the two with the most votes go on to the November general election regardless of party. Democrats have worried that their crowded field could result in two Republicans advancing, which would be a historic calamity for the party.

Democrats have dominated state government in California for years. The GOP has not won a statewide election in two decades, and registered Democrats outnumber Republicans about 2-to-1.

The race was shaken up this month after the dramatic downfall of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell over sexual assault allegations. When he left the race — and then Congress — he was among the leading contenders.

The debate was hosted by CBS LA and aired on the network's state TV stations and websites.