Meet the candidates for Superior Court Judges

What does a Superior Court judge do?
Every county in California has its own superior, or trial, court. In trial courts, a judge and sometimes a jury hears witnesses' testimony and other evidence and decides cases. These judges serve six-year terms and rule in both criminal and civil cases on issues ranging from traffic violations to divorces.
What does a Superior Court judge get paid?
San Diego Superior Court judges typically earn more than $200,000 per year.
Why do we vote for Superior Court judges?
The California governor appoints judges for the higher level State Supreme Court and Courts of Appeal. But voters directly decide who takes the bench in their county’s Superior Court — the judges before whom they’re most likely to appear. That also means voters can recall Superior Court judges if they fail to do their duty.