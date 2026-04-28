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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Superior Court Judges

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:42 PM PDT

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What does a Superior Court judge do? 

Every county in California has its own superior, or trial, court. In trial courts, a judge and sometimes a jury hears witnesses' testimony and other evidence and decides cases. These judges serve six-year terms and rule in both criminal and civil cases on issues ranging from traffic violations to divorces.

What does a Superior Court judge get paid? 

San Diego Superior Court judges typically earn more than $200,000 per year.

Why do we vote for Superior Court judges?

The California governor appoints judges for the higher level State Supreme Court and Courts of Appeal. But voters directly decide who takes the bench in their county’s Superior Court — the judges before whom they’re most likely to appear. That also means voters can recall Superior Court judges if they fail to do their duty.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson

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