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Who wants to be California’s insurance commissioner? Your guide to the candidates

By Levi Sumagaysay
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM PDT
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This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key primary races.

Picking the next insurance commissioner could be one of the most important decisions Californians make for their wallets this election year.

They may have seen a big increase in their insurance premiums in the past couple of years. They might know someone whose homeowners policy got canceled. Or perhaps they’re trying to rebuild after last year’s deadly Los Angeles County fires.

What does an insurance commissioner do?

If you’re not sure what the insurance commissioner does, here’s a rundown:

  • Regulates the nation’s largest property and casualty insurance market, which includes policies for homeowners, businesses, landlords, renters and drivers. 
  • Leads the Insurance Department, which reviews and approves premium rate increases. 
  • Regulates life, health and workers’ compensation insurance. 
From our partners
  1. California’s next insurance commissioner will have ‘brutal’ balancing act

Big picture

Whoever is elected to succeed Commissioner Ricardo Lara will have a long to-do list. For the past few years, insurance companies have paused writing homeowner policies or reduced their presence in California. That’s starting to change because of industry-friendly regulations Lara put in place, but premiums are still rising and the market cannot be described as healthy yet.

The L.A.-area fires last year highlighted other problems, such as homeowners dealing with insurers delaying or denying claims, discovering they were underinsured, or finding out there are no standards for smoke-damage claims. Frustrated fire survivors called for Lara to step down.

In a recent poll commissioned by the Insurance Fairness Project, a national insurance information hub, 62% of likely voters said they are very concerned about the cost of home insurance and 43% said they are not confident at all that California’s insurance system can withstand future extreme weather disasters.

Former insurance commissioner John Garamendi, who held the position two separate times and is now a U.S. congressmember, calls the commissioner job the second-hardest in the state behind the governor. Another former commissioner, Dave Jones, said the next commissioner needs to keep a closer eye on insurance companies and regularly examine their conduct, creating “clear enforcement triggers.” He worked on a blueprint with recommendations galore for Lara’s successor.

About a dozen candidates are officially vying for the position, though not all of them have active campaigns. The two who receive the most votes in June’s primary will move on to the November ballot.

CalMatters interviewed the five candidates who have raised the most money for their campaigns.

All of them are calling for more transparency and accountability from insurance companies within the law that governs insurance in the state, Proposition 103. They want to help reduce fire risk at the individual and community level. Most of them agree California should try to hold the fossil-fuel industry accountable for climate risks that are helping drive up insurance costs.

They want to reduce Californians’ dependence on the FAIR Plan, the insurer that’s mandated to sell fire insurance to those who can’t buy it from individual insurance companies. At the end of 2025, the plan had nearly 650,000 noncommercial dwelling policies, up from about 264,000 in 2022.

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The candidates

Go back to your ballot in the Voter Hub

State Sen. Ben Allen. Photo courtesy of California State Senate
State Sen. Ben Allen. Photo courtesy of California State Senate

Ben Allen

  • Party: Democratic
  • Professional background:
    • Current state senator who will be termed out of the Legislature, where he has worked on environmental issues
    • Lawyer

Photo courtesy of the California State Senate Archive

Steven Bradford

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background:  
    • Former Southern California senator and assemblymember
    • Former executive at the utility company Southern California Edison

Merritt Farren. Photo courtesy of Merritt Farren’s campaign
Merritt Farren. Photo courtesy of Merritt Farren’s campaign

Merritt Farren

  • Party: Republican
  • Professional background:
    • Former Amazon
    • Disney executive

Jane Kim. Photo courtesy of Jane Kim’s campaign
Jane Kim. Photo courtesy of Jane Kim’s campaign

Jane Kim

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background:
    • Lawyer
    • Consumer advocate
    • Former San Francisco supervisor
    • California Director for the Working Families Party

Patrick Wolff. Photo courtesy of the Patrick Wolff campaign website
Patrick Wolff. Photo courtesy of the Patrick Wolff campaign website

Patrick Wolff

  • Party: Democrat
  • Professional background:  
    • Financial analyst
    • Has never held public office
    • Obtained an insurance license ahead of his run for commissioner

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth CountySouth Bay

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