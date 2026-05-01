San Diego County gas prices at highest amount since October 2023

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased 3.9 cents Friday to $6.103, its highest amount since Oct. 5, 2023.

The average price has risen 10 consecutive days, increasing 25.1 cents, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a 13-day streak of decreases totaling 11.7 cents.

The average price is 16.9 cents more than one week ago, 15.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.349 more than one year ago. It has risen $1.417 since the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran Feb. 28, moving within 33.2 cents of the record $6.435 set on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 9.2 cents to $4.392, its highest amount since July 22, 2022. It has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 37.2 cents, including 7.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 33.3 cents more than one week ago, 32.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.205 more than one year ago. It has risen $1.41 since the attack on Iran, moving within 62.4 cents of the record $5.016 set June 14, 2022.