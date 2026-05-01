San Diego County unemployment decreases to 4.3% in March

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.3% in March, down from a revised 4.5% in February, and matching the year- ago estimate, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The region's rate of unemployment compares with 5.2% for California and 4.3% for the nation during the same period.

Between February 2026 and March 2026, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,565,300 to 1,573,400, an increase of 8,100 jobs. Agricultural employment gained 100 jobs.

The private education and health services sector saw the largest month- over gain in employment with an increase of 3,300 jobs. An additional five sectors increased payrolls by 5,600 jobs, led by government with 2,800 jobs. Of those, state government added 1,500 and local government added 1,300. Leisure and hospitality added 2,000 jobs, with arts, entertainment, and recreation providing 60% of these.

Trade, transportation, and utilities and other services saw declines over the month, totaling 800 jobs.

Between March 2025 and March 2026, total nonfarm employment increased by 15,300, while farm employment decreased by 200.

Private education and health services too led the year-over gains, adding a total of 16,200 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted for all the growth — 16,400 jobs. The private educational services subsector lost 200.

Four other sectors added employment of 12,600 jobs, the majority of which were in leisure and hospitality (up 7,100), while professional and business services, other services, and financial activities provided the remaining additions.

Conversely, five sectors lost a total of 13,500 jobs, led by government with a loss of 7,700 jobs. Trade, transportation, and utilities, construction, manufacturing and information also saw declines.