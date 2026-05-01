Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Economy

San Diego County unemployment decreases to 4.3% in March

By City News Service
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:04 PM PDT
A help wanted sign is posted in the window of a Tierrasanta business. San Diego, Calif. March 31, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A help wanted sign is posted in the window of a Tierrasanta business. San Diego, Calif. March 31, 2022.

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.3% in March, down from a revised 4.5% in February, and matching the year- ago estimate, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The region's rate of unemployment compares with 5.2% for California and 4.3% for the nation during the same period.

Between February 2026 and March 2026, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,565,300 to 1,573,400, an increase of 8,100 jobs. Agricultural employment gained 100 jobs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The private education and health services sector saw the largest month- over gain in employment with an increase of 3,300 jobs. An additional five sectors increased payrolls by 5,600 jobs, led by government with 2,800 jobs. Of those, state government added 1,500 and local government added 1,300. Leisure and hospitality added 2,000 jobs, with arts, entertainment, and recreation providing 60% of these.

Trade, transportation, and utilities and other services saw declines over the month, totaling 800 jobs.

Between March 2025 and March 2026, total nonfarm employment increased by 15,300, while farm employment decreased by 200.

Private education and health services too led the year-over gains, adding a total of 16,200 jobs. Health care and social assistance accounted for all the growth — 16,400 jobs. The private educational services subsector lost 200.

Four other sectors added employment of 12,600 jobs, the majority of which were in leisure and hospitality (up 7,100), while professional and business services, other services, and financial activities provided the remaining additions.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Conversely, five sectors lost a total of 13,500 jobs, led by government with a loss of 7,700 jobs. Trade, transportation, and utilities, construction, manufacturing and information also saw declines.

Tags

Economy Business

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News