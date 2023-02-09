Bruce RogowChief Technology Officer
Bruce Rogow is chief technology officer at KPBS where he oversees engineering, information technology, television broadcast operations, construction management, and total quality management for the station.
Bruce became a member in 1983 and began working at KPBS in 1995. He currently serves on the board of directors for Wayword Radio.org and is a member of the San Diego State University Senate Sustainability Committee. He is a former board chair for San Diego Renewable Energy Society.
Prior to KPBS, Bruce worked as a broadcast engineer at KUSI Television. He also founded the San Diego State University Suntrakker Solar Car Project as a student in 1990. Bruce holds a Bachelor and a Master of Science in Business Administration from San Diego State University.
