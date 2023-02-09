Bruce Rogow is chief technology officer at KPBS where he oversees engineering, information technology, television broadcast operations, construction management, and total quality management for the station.

Bruce became a member in 1983 and began working at KPBS in 1995. He currently serves on the board of directors for Wayword Radio.org and is a member of the San Diego State University Senate Sustainability Committee. He is a former board chair for San Diego Renewable Energy Society.

Prior to KPBS, Bruce worked as a broadcast engineer at KUSI Television. He also founded the San Diego State University Suntrakker Solar Car Project as a student in 1990. Bruce holds a Bachelor and a Master of Science in Business Administration from San Diego State University.