Woman smiling with long dark hair.

Ashley Carbonell

Donor Engagement Manager

Ashley Carbonell is the Donor Engagement Manager at KPBS. In her role, she supports major and mid-level fundraising strategy and operations for the organization. She also manages the Producers Club, planning engagements for its members.

Ashley was born and raised in southeast San Diego and is an alumni of UCSD. She grew up on KPBS programming, gathering in the living room with her family to watch the latest episodes of Ken Kramer’s About San Diego. Before working at KPBS, she was at the nonprofit Forever Balboa Park and fundraised for the Botanical Building and Gardens.

She is involved in several professional organizations, serving on the local boards of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network. In her free time Ashley enjoys spending time with her loved ones, going to the zoo and attending concerts.

