Rebecca ChaconRadio/Audio Operations & Studio Coordinator
As part of the radio operations team at KPBS, Rebecca Chacon manages the use of the radio studios as well as programming audio content for KPBS-FM, KPBS Classical San Diego, KPBS-HD3 and the KPBS Radio Reading Service.
Rebecca is a graduate of San Diego State University where she received her bachelor's degree in television, film and new media.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
As Team U.S.A. climbs the Olympics swimming charts, searches for "why do swimmers wear parkas?" are trending on Google.
-
Rebeca Andrade grew up one of 8 kids raised by a single mom. At age 4, she showed off at a gym tryout. After her silver medal in the Paris Olympics, Brazil is hailing her as a "national treasure."
-
JD Vance employed that particular phrase — the “Harris administration” — repeatedly Thursday, as the Trump campaign moves to put the vice president in the spotlight.
-
This weekend in the arts: A play by a Parkland father; local indie literature; jazz; "Chasing Fear"; Ryan Manalili album release; a Thee Sacred Souls homecoming; Broadway's "Peter Pan"; live music picks and more.
-
Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin "Guac" Oliver, will bring his one-man play to San Diego this weekend. "I feel like I'm parenting," Oliver said of the performances.
-
Biles, who won gold earlier this week as part of the team all-around final, now has six Olympic gold medals (plus a silver and two bronze). Those nine Olympic medals are the most by any U.S. gymnast.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- More San Diego cities roll out homeless encampment bans
- She cried 'help!' for 24 minutes then fell to her death as Border Patrol waited for backup
- In the Olympic men’s gymnastics individual all-around, the U.S. strikes out
- Evacuation warning issued for San Diego County in Nixon Fire; 4,500 acres charred
- City of San Diego declares August Transgender History Month