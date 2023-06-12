Give Now
Rebecca Chacon

Radio/Audio Operations & Studio Coordinator

As part of the radio operations team at KPBS, Rebecca Chacon manages the use of the radio studios as well as programming audio content for KPBS-FM, KPBS Classical San Diego, KPBS-HD3 and the KPBS Radio Reading Service.

Rebecca is a graduate of San Diego State University where she received her bachelor's degree in television, film and new media.

