Margaux Dinerman (she/her) is part of KPBS’ development team. In her role as a major gift officer, she is responsible for identifying, cultivating, and stewarding individuals who contribute significant gifts in support of the station's mission, operations, and special projects. She has been working in the nonprofit sector since 2005.

Prior to entering the field, she was a trained professional dancer and musician. She obtained her B.A. in dance from Mills College in Oakland, CA and her M.A. in dance ethnology from UCLA. Her performing arts career spanned over 25 years before shifting into nonprofit management and fundraising.

In addition to earning her degrees, she obtained a certificate in legal studies from Roger Williams University and received a certificate in nonprofit management from University of San Diego. Her career in the arts, extensive travels and passion for higher education helped Margaux bring a wide range of experiences into the nonprofit sector. She has worked in a variety of leadership roles for local and international organizations, including as the director of women’s philanthropy for Jewish Federation of the Desert, the director of development for The Butterfly Project (Holocaust Education), and the senior director of philanthropy and advancement for Jewish Silicon Valley.

Margaux is a fluent Spanish speaker and passionate traveler. She has lived in Mexico, Cuba and Panama. Margaux loves spending time with her son, her animals, hiking and watching and listening to all of the great programs on KPBS. She also loves to visit museums, art installations, attend concerts, theater and dance performances across all genres. She and her son have called San Diego home since 2003.

