Travis TamaseseChief of Staff
As chief of staff, Travis Tamasese guides collaboration and coordination within cross-departmental projects at KPBS and builds relationships with community leaders and groups.
He has spent more than 10 years working in public education and served most recently as the deputy chief of staff and director of strategy and policy at San Jose State University. Prior to his time at SJSU, Travis served as the chief of staff in student affairs at Long Beach State University. He has led multiple functional areas and initiatives focused on expanding access to resources, internal and external communications, diversity, equity, and inclusion, budget allocation, and strategic planning.
He is currently completing his master’s degree in human rights practice at the University of Arizona.
