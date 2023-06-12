Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
photo of Brandon Truffa

Brandon Truffa

Media Production Specialist

Prior to joining the KPBS Midday team in 2024, Brandon worked as a board operator and producer with The Mighty 1090 in San Diego, and executive producer and sound editor at FOX Sports Radio in Los Angeles. He's a San Diego native and graduate of San Diego State University. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, going to comedy shows and hanging out with his cats and dogs.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
"Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes" enters the 1980s hostory of Les Girls Theater History with "Chapter 4: Vice Grip, Or the Rise of the Rat Pack." (2024)
  1. Chapter 4: Vice grip, or rise of the rat pack
LATEST IN EVENTS
Juneteenth Black in Art Celebration poster.
  1. 'Black in Art' Juneteenth Celebration
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Host Jorge Meraz and Christian Hudon have fun exploring his funky little bed and breakfast place with themed rooms.
  1. CROSSING SOUTH: Salt Pools and Glamping (New!)
Most Popular
  1. Encinitas to charge businesses fees for 'parklets'
  2. Complaints over rail relocation project shift from Del Mar to Solana Beach
  3. Seniors and youth have until Sept. 30 to verify discounted transit fare eligibility
  4. California Senate approves ban on requiring schools to notify parents of child's pronoun change
  5. Students raise flag in honor of the national Juneteenth holiday