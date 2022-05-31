Terence ShepherdNews Director
Terence Shepherd serves as news director for KPBS, managing an award-winning newsroom of reporters, hosts, editors, producers and videographers.
Before joining KPBS, Shepherd worked at WLRN, the public radio news outlet in South Florida serving Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe counties, where he had been news director since 2013. The station earned the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in 2021. Before public media, Shepherd was a business editor at the Miami Herald and held various editing positions at the Boca Raton News.
He is a member of the "Public Radio Network Standards & Practices Handbook” working group, which is developing guidelines concerning ethics, licensee relations and other issues facing local stations. Shepherd is a past chairman of the Radio Television Digital News Association, the association’s former ethics chair, and is currently a trustee of the organization’s Foundation. Terence also is a two-time past president of the South Florida Black Journalists Association.
A native of Louisville, Ky., Terence graduated from St. Andrew’s School in Sewanee, Tennessee, and has degrees from the University of Virginia and Florida Atlantic University. He has been married for 29 years.
