Fear of immigration raids reshaping daily life for many

Headlines and viral videos of immigration detentions are filling news feeds. And with them, fear is rising in immigrant communities across the country — for families without legal status, and for mixed status families as well.

For some, the fear is so great they did not want their names used in this story, but they wanted to share their experiences.

"There’s lots of worry within our family because we have a family member who unfortunately has not been able to get his documents. In this case, he's the head of household," one man told us in Spanish.

Unlike his relative, he has legal status and is retired. He said the threat of an interaction with immigration agents could shatter his family.

"If something is to happen to this family member (without legal status), our family would completely fall apart," he said.

As a result, his family has had to take extra precautions, like limiting grocery trips and outings.

"When I do the shopping, I’ve noticed a considerable drop in Latinos at the store compared to before," he said.

He knows he’s not alone and many families are erring on the side of caution.

"The best thing to do is stay home if you have nothing to do," he said. "Unless you’re going to work because we have to generate income. If not, who is going to pay the bills?"

Tania Thorne / KPBS Pictured, the shadow of a person without legal status sitting down for an interview. July 1, 2025

'I've felt like I can't breathe'

We also talked with a woman who is in the Unites States without legal status. She also asked that we not use her name due to fears for her safety.

"I'm filled with emotions. With lots of fear. We have to do things with precautions. Even grocery shopping," she said. "I've felt like I can't breathe. The stress is hurting me. I've noticed it even in my hair, it is falling out."

She says the stress over the immigration raids is taking a toll on her health. But she feels that even doctors appointments pose a risk.

Not just physically, but financially too.

"We don't receive government assistance for insurance," she said. "We always pay out of pocket. Out of fear that receiving assistance could hurt us later on or that our information could be shared with immigration agencies."

She’s been in the U.S. for over 20 years.

While she has thought about self deporting, she struggles with leaving the life she’s built behind.

"I'm not ready to leave yet. I wish the government could help the people that have been here for so many years. We pay our taxes and try not to be a burden on the government," she said.

Charlotte Radulovich / KPBS Decals written in Spanish and English identify vehicles from Union del Barrio's community patrol program. The community patrols try to alert immigrant communities of any enforcement operations by federal law enforcement agencies.

'This is going to be something that is going to mark them forever'

"People are fearful," says Eduardo Aguilar, an ethnic studies professor and community activist.

He often participates in the community patrols that warn people of immigration sightings.

"They (immigration agents) get people and then they ask questions later, which is very unconstitutional. That's not how it works, how it's supposed to work," he said.

Aguilar says many people are being targeted, "People from all categories, people that are undocumented, people that are refugees, people that are in the process, people that go to courts and they go to a legal hearing and they get snatched or people that are walking in the streets."

He says the implications of the immigration raids are instilling fear and trauma for many.

"They're affected and they do need support and this is going to be something that is going to mark them forever because it's trauma. We don't talk about that stuff. All of this, it's going to affect people mentally and psychologically," Aguilar said.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A mural in Oceanside, Calif., photographed on June 24, 2025, features a portrait of two detained parents of Kevin Robles, 17, and the phrase, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”

Lizeth Ma, a family psychologist in San Diego, says the stress of fear has a deep impact on people.

"Neurologically ... it has an effect," Ma said. "Especially if that stress, or concern, or fear, gets to a level that it's impeding your sleep cycle. You're not going to be able to perform or respond in an appropriate way if you're constantly stressed out, worried, not sleeping, or not eating."

Despite the constant stream of news, her best advice is to avoid drowning in the headlines.

"It's so important that we are pacing ourselves. Microdosing the amount of news that we're seeing and then just focusing one thing at a time, because it can become very overwhelming," she said.

For some immigrant families, the fear of separation is a daily reality.

But through community support, awareness, and care, there could be room to focus on healing and hope.