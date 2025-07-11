Fridays, July 11 - Aug. 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream now with KPBS Passport!

Boasting unique access and state-of-the-art technology, host and historian Bettany Hughes investigates the most remarkable treasures of civilization that reveal the story of humanity. TREASURES WITH BETTANY HUGHES is armchair traveling at its most vivid and memorable, championing what ordinary people throughout time have achieved through the sheer force of will, inspiration, and collaboration.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: “Treasures of Greece” Friday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - Greece is the birthplace of an astonishing culture that changed the way the world thinks. Bettany starts her journey in Athens, the crowning achievement of ancient Greek civilization and a symbol of intellect and democracy the world over.

© SandStone Global Productions / APT Bettany at the Temple of Zeus in Olympia.

Episode 2: “Treasures of Malta" Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - In this episode, Bettany discovers Malta as a cultural hub laden with some of the world's most precious treasures, where civilizations from East, West, North, and South have met and combined.

©SandStone Global Productions / APT Inside Caravaggio's prison in Fort St Angelo.

Episode 3: “Treasures of Gibraltar” Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - There are few places on Earth with as much of an outsize influence on world history as the small British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar. The peninsula may just be 2.5 square miles, but this iconic rock has loomed large in the human imagination since prehistory.

©Tim Knight / APT Bettany Hughes with Mark Pizarro, Barbary Macaque Vet, Gibraltar.

Episode 4: “Treasures of The Mediterranean Islands” Friday, Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The Mediterranean Sea, the lifeblood of civilizations across millennia, has been known by many names. This one body of water has experienced more interaction throughout history than any other on the planet.

©Tim Knight / APT Bettany Hughes with water taxi driver, Ischia.

Episode 5: “Treasures of Istanbul” Friday, Aug. 8 at 8 pm on KPBS 2 - In this fascinating ancient hub of the Ottoman and Byzantine empires, Bettany is allowed access to digs at Besiktas Metro Station, where a multi-layered Iron Age burial site has been discovered. A coin of Emperor Justinian (the husband of Bettany’s all-time history heroine Theodora) emerges from the Earth. This dig will finally reveal the identity of Istanbul's original inhabitants.

©Tim Knight / APT Bettany on the wall of the Suleymaniye Mosque, overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul.

Episode 6: “Treasures of Arabia” Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - The magical landscape of the Arabian Peninsula, featuring stunning weathered rocks and deep desert sands, was once the frontier of mighty empires. Bettany discovers messages from the past all around her, from rock etchings from ancient inhabitants to other markings that lead to the present day.

©SandStone Global Productions / APT Bettany Hughes with Bedouin and their camels in the Hisma plateau of the Badja desert, Saudi Arabia.

Watch On Your Schedule: This series is available to stream now with KPBS Passport, a member benefit that unlocks exclusive shows and extra content on the PBS app.

Produced by Sandstone Global Productions Ltd. Distributed by American Public Television