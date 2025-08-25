Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

San Diego’s abandoned California Theatre faces deadline to sell or demolish

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist,  Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:14 PM PDT
The exterior of the rundown California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from street level, Aug. 22, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The exterior of the rundown California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from street level, Aug. 22, 2025.

The California Theatre opened in 1927 as a movie theatre so refined it was known as the "cathedral of the motion picture.”

It stayed a “movie palace” until the 1970s, when it became a concert venue.

But today, the building looks far different.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The theatre is decaying in the middle of downtown San Diego — fenced off with boarded windows and lots of graffiti.

It’s been shuttered since 1990.

The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from the City Attorney's skyrise office, Aug. 22, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from the City Attorney's skyrise office, Aug. 22, 2025.

“This isn't serving downtown, this isn't serving the city. It's a vacant building,” said San Diego City Attorney Heather Ferbert.

Her 16th floor high-rise office overlooks the dilapidated structure.

The site could finally see some changes due to a legal settlement reached between the building’s owners, Australia-based developer Caydon Property Group, and the City Attorney’s Office.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

It follows a lawsuit filed by the city two years ago.

“The end result will either be they successfully sell the property, hopefully to someone who is ready to develop the site, or they have to demolish it,” Ferbert said.

The Caliente advertisement on the side of the historic California Theater dates back to the 1960s. It may be painted over soon. Photo by: Pamela Schreckengost
Arts & Culture
RELATED: The Plight of the Historic California Theatre
Angela Carone

The property must be formally listed and actively marketed for sale by Aug. 30.

The owner then has until the end of 2026 to finalize the sale of the property.

If that doesn't happen, Caydon Property Group will have 90 days to obtain permits for the controlled demolition of the structures on site.

The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego displays an old mural on the side of the building, Aug. 22, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego displays an old mural on the side of the building, Aug. 22, 2025.

“Either way it will end up with a better result for that location than what's sitting there now continuing to deteriorate,” Ferbert said.

KPBS reached out to the now-bankrupt owner for comment. They did not immediately respond.

KPBS also reached out to the Save Our Heritage Organisation.

The group lobbied successfully to get the building’s historic protection.

They also filed a lawsuit to stop a previous redevelopment effort that would have replaced the ground floors of the building with a parking garage.

They declined to comment on the latest settlement.

Ferbert said the historic designation may not protect the building from demolition.

“There may be ways to apply and mitigate historic resource requirements and still demolish the building. We've seen it happen in other instances as well, it can be done,” she said.

The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from street level, Aug. 22, 2025.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The exterior of the California Theatre building in downtown San Diego is seen from street level, Aug. 22, 2025.

The settlement requires Caydon Property Group to reimburse the city for investigative costs and to maintain site security.

If the owners fail to comply with the terms of the settlement, they could face up to $1 million in civil penalties.

“What is sitting there now is not acceptable and we are not going to continue to let that sit,” Ferbert said.

Tags

Politics Law
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News