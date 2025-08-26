Complaint filed against SDPD Chief

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, AUGUST 26TH

A COMPLAINT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST S-D-P-D CHIEF SCOTT WAHL

CLASSES ARE STARTING UP AGAIN THIS WEEK AT CAL STATE SAN MARCOS AND ALSO AT THE CAMPUS THAT WE BROADCAST FROM - SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY

SDSU ONCE AGAIN SET A RECORD FOR ITS NUMBER OF INCOMING FRESHMAN – TOPING THE PREVIOUS RECORD SET LAST YEAR AT MORE THAN 66 HUNDRED

THOSE STUDENTS WERE CHOSEN FROM ROUGHLY 95 THOUSAND FIRST-YEAR APPLICANTS

WE SHOULD NOTE THAT KPBS IS PART OF SDSU. BUT THE KPBS NEWS OPERATION MAINTAINS EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE FROM KPBS EXECUTIVES, SDSU AND DONORS.

SAN DIEGO’S MIRAMAR (MEE-RUH) COMMUNITY COLLEGE JUST YESTERDAY WELCOMED 43 STUDENTS INTO ITS BACHELOR’S DEGREE PROGRAM IN PUBLIC SAFETY MANAGEMENT

IT’S THE LATEST IN A TREND OF 2-YEAR COLLEGES OFFERING FOUR-YEAR DEGREES IN CALIFORNIA

SINCE 1976, THE COLLEGE HAS BEEN HOME TO THE SAN DIEGO REGIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY INSTITUTE WHICH PROVIDES TRAINING FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

OF THE 43 ENROLLEES IN THE INAUGURAL DEGREE PROGRAM, ALMOST ALL ARE WORKING PROFESSIONALS IN LAW ENFORCEMENT AND PUBLIC SAFETY.

YOU NOW NEED TO PAY TO PARK AT METERED SPOTS IN SOME PARTS OF THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO ON SUNDAYS AND LATER INTO THE DAY.

THIS PAST SUNDAY THE CITY STARTED CHARGING ON SUNDAYS IN PB AND AND ALONG EL CAJON BOULEVARD. THEY ALSO EXTENDED EACH AREA’S HOURS BY TWO HOURS.

SO FOR PB, YOU NOW HAVE TO FEED THE METER UNTIL 10 P.M. AND TILL 8 P.M. ON EL CAJON BOULEVARD.

UPTOWN AND DOWNTOWN WILL FOLLOW SUIT LATER THIS MONTH AND INTO SEPTEMBER

THE ADDITIONAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO HELP PAY FOR STREET, SIDEWALK AND OTHER INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS

ANY VEHICLE’S WITH A DISABLED PLACARD OR LICENSE PLATE WILL CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO PARK AT METERS THROUGHOUT THE CITY FOR FREE

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

SAN DIEGO POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY ADVOCATES ARE CALLING FOR THE REMOVAL OF SAN DIEGO POLICE CHIEF SCOTT WAHL.

THEY’RE ACCUSING HIM OF MISCONDUCT AND ABUSE OF AUTHORITY.

COMMUNITY ACTIVIST TASHA WILLIAMSON ALLEGES, IN PART, WAHL HAD AN AFFAIR WITH A SUBORDINATE UNDER INVESTIGATION AND THAT HE HAS INTERFERED WITH DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS.

WAHL 2A :12 “These allegations are not just about personal choices. They strike at the heart of accountability, integrity and public trust in our city's highest law enforcement office.”

ON SUNDAY, SHE FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST WAHL WITH THE STATE COMMISSION ON PEACE OFFICER STANDARDS AND TRAINING, OR POST.

KPBS CONTACTED THE POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR COMMENT. IT DID NOT IMMEDIATELY RESPOND. POST SAYS ALL COMPLAINTS RECEIVED ARE FORWARDED TO THE EMPLOYING AGENCY FOR INVESTIGATION.

MEANWHILE, A SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISOR IS CALLING FOR MAJOR CHANGES TO HOW THE COUNTY OVERSEES LAW ENFORCEMENT AND YOUTH DETENTION FACILITIES. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS THE PROPOSAL IS AIMED AT STRENGTHENING TRANSPARENCY, ACCOUNTABILITY, AND DIGNITY IN COUNTY DETENTION FACILITIES.

REFORM 1 hd :50 SOQ

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe Steppe says reform is not just about safety inside facilities

“People incarcerated in our jails are still members of our community…deserving basic dignity and the full protection of their constitutional rights.”

The reform calls for expanding the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board’s authority to not only investigate deputies, but medical staff in cases of in-custody deaths and to phase out the use of pepper spray.

“No child should be sprayed with chemical agents in the name of discipline or control.”

The proposal also seeks to reduce the use of solitary confinement, trauma-informed de-escalation training and a new subcommittee to review juvenile facilities which would include Montgomery Steppe and Supervisor Paloma Aguirre.

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

CHANGE IS COMING TO CLAIREMONT. SAN DIEGO CITY PLANNERS RECENTLY RELEASED A DRAFT UPDATE TO THE CLAIREMONT COMMUNITY PLAN. IT WOULD RE-ZONE MANY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD'S STRIP MALLS AND SHOPPING CENTERS FOR HIGHER DENSITY HOUSING. BUT METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SAYS IN WESTERN CLAIREMONT, BY THE BLUE LINE TROLLEY STATIONS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD WOULD REMAIN MOSTLY UNCHANGED.

CLAIREMONT (ab) 4:17 soq

IG: So right now we're standing in the Home Depot shopping center. What I'm seeing right now is a lot of empty parking spaces.

AB: Ian Grooms is a lifelong resident of Clairemont. We meet at a shopping center at Genesee and Balboa Avenues, where city planners are proposing what they call a community village. Acres of asphalt could be replaced with a mix of apartments, retail, offices and public plazas. Grooms is all for it.

IG: I think it's important for us as a city to turn underutilized parking spaces into possibilities. There are so many people who can't even afford to live in Clairemont. They can't afford this million dollar neighborhood.

AB: Grooms developed an interest in urban planning after watching his neighbors rise up in opposition to a number of affordable housing developments in Clairemont. We see one of them just across the street.

IG: So many people were concerned about that development. They were concerned that it was going to ruin the character of our neighborhoods. And then what is it doing? It's actually providing a roof over people's heads. It's allowing people who are at risk of homelessness to have a home at night.

AB: Despite all the additional density proposed for central Clairemont, the vast majority of the neighborhood would still be zoned for low-density single-family homes. Including…

*nat pop of trolley going by*

AB: … this neighborhood, right across the street from the Blue Line trolley.

nicole capretz.mp4 00:13:02:06

NC: I feel it's more of a political capitulation than it is smart policy making.

AB: Nicole Capretz is executive director of the nonprofit Climate Action Campaign. She recalls more than a decade ago, San Diego was debating whether to allow taller and denser development around the future trolley stations in western Clairemont. Taxpayers were spending $2 billion extending the Blue Line, and the city wanted to let more people live within walking distance. But the backlash from homeowners was fierce.

NC: People's belief in the worst case scenario from their perception drove the conversation. And I think then it made the city uncomfortable and nervous and shrink back.

AB: Capretz appreciates the small pockets of density the city is proposing immediately adjacent to the trolley stops. But she says it's not enough. San Diego has one of the most popular light rail systems in the country, according to national ridership data. Banning apartments, or even townhomes, just a five-minute walk from that transit doesn't make sense to her.

NC: The city has goals around housing, which they're nowhere close to meeting. The city has goals for how they're going to reduce carbon pollution, which they're nowhere close to meeting. And we have this deepening affordability crisis. And so when you marry all of these challenges, the city can't really respond with small fixes.

AB: The debate over transit-oriented development is not isolated to Clairemont. State lawmakers, frustrated by the slow pace of homebuilding, have proposed SB 79. It would overrule local zoning to allow apartments of up to six stories within a quarter mile of a trolley stop.

"We need more affordable housing in California, but SB 79 is not the answer.

AB: This video from a group called United Neighbors shows AI-generated images of towers popping up in suburban neighborhoods.

"SB 79 will impact everyone, everywhere. We don't need to ruin the neighborhoods we have to get the affordable housing we need."

MB: We have valleys and different topography that only local people know.

AB: Marcella Bothwell of Neighbors for a Better California says local planners know better than state lawmakers what their communities need.

MB: When you're in Sacramento, you don't know what's going on on the ground. You don't know the topography. You don't know the conditions or concerns. And so you have to listen to people who are living there.

IG: I distinctly remember coming to this parking lot to pick out my Christmas tree every year.

AB: As Ian Grooms enters the workforce, he's left wondering whether his life in Clairemont will become just a childhood memory.

IG: As somebody who just graduated college, it's extremely important for me to find an affordable home. I can't afford many of the homes in our region. And for me, this is about making sure that I can live in the city that I love and in the community that I love.

AB: The Clairemont Community Plan Update is expected to go before the City Council in the fall. SB 79 awaits a vote in the state Assembly. Andrew Bowen, KPBS news.

THIS YEAR MARKS THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF "IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE." THE ART HOUSE CLASSIC WILL BE PLAYING AT DIGITAL GYM CINEMA THROUGH THURSDAY. CINEMA JUNKIE BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS TRIBUTE.

MOOD25 1 (ba) 1:18 SOQ

In the Mood for Love turns 25 and it’s only grown more intoxicating with age.

CLIP Music

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai compares his films to jam sessions improvised on the spot.

WONG KAR-WAI …I'm the band leader. I just keep everything in tune.

He starts with just an idea and writes dialogue on the set as he shoots. Sometimes he leaves a scene completely free of dialogue says actress Maggie Cheung.

MAGGIE CHEUNG … but he's just constantly suggesting to the audience what's going on between them. And it leaves a lot of space for the audience to imagine the rest…. You feel you're an outsider when you're an audience, that you're peeping into the story of these two people.

In this case two characters move into the same apartment building on the same day. Later, they discover that their spouses are having an affair with each other.

MAGGIE CHEUNG … You feel these two are very lonely people. And what brought them together was the big crisis in their life. And that other person is the only person that they can share it with.

Wong’s films are romantic but never sentimental, they sweep you up in a rapturous style while exploring aching desires and the possibility and impossibility of love. Immerse yourself in this world while it is on the big screen at Digital Gym Cinema.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

SAN DIEGO ZOO OFFICIALS HAVE SAID THE PAST TWO WEEKS HAVE BEEN ONE OF THEIR MOST CHALLENGING PERIODS IN RECENT MEMORY.

ON AUGUST 14TH, Kalluk (KA-luke), A 24-YEAR-OLD POLAR BEAR, AND NICKY, A 28-YEAR-OLD MASAI GIRAFFE, WERE EUTHANIZED AFTER MOUNTING HEALTH PROBLEMS.

FOUR DAYS LATER, THE ZOO LOST MAKA (Mah-kah), A 30-YEAR-OLD GORILLA, AFTER A CARDIAC EVENT.

ARTIST PAUL JIMENEZ (hee-MEH-nezz) OF GROUND FLOOR MURALS DECIDED TO HONOR THEM WITH A NEW MURAL.

ZOOMURAL 2A 0:12

These animals in particular have brought me a relationship with my mom. They, they've given me, you know, more reasons to care about the planet. They've given me knowledge and, and excitement. and hopefully this is, this isn't my way of, of paying them back, you know?

JIMENEZ FINISHED THE MURAL IN JUST EIGHT HOURS. YOU CAN FIND IT AT 17TH STREET AND MARKET IN EAST VILLAGE.

That's it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org.