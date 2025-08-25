San Diego Supervisor unveils juvenile justice reforms, plans to phase out pepper spray

San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe announced a sweeping set of reforms Monday aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and conditions in law enforcement and juvenile detention facilities. The proposals come in response to long-standing concerns about the treatment of incarcerated individuals and youth in county custody.

“People incarcerated in our jails are still members of our community,” Steppe said. “They are not just statistics, they are not disposable, and they are not beyond the reach of justice or compassion. They are sons and daughters, neighbors and friends, deserving basic dignity and the full protection of their constitutional rights.”

The reforms would expand the authority of the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board to investigate not only deputies, but also medical staff in cases of in-custody deaths. They also call for reducing the use of solitary confinement, which research shows can cause lasting psychological harm and increase suicide risk among youth, as well as implementing trauma-informed de-escalation training for all probation officers.

“No child should be sprayed with chemical agents in the name of discipline or control,” Steppe said, announcing a two-year plan to phase out pepper spray in juvenile detention centers.

A national survey shows two-thirds of states already ban pepper spray on detained youth. California is one of just six states where probation officers are still allowed to carry it.

The proposal also included a new subcommittee to review juvenile facilities which would include Montgomery Steppe and Supervisor Paloma Aguirre.

Steppe emphasized that the reforms are about more than discipline, they aim to ensure all individuals in custody have access to medical care, mental health services, and substance use treatment, underscoring a focus on justice and rehabilitation rather than punishment.

A draft ordinance detailing the changes is expected to come before the Board of Supervisors next month.