Vegetation fire in Rancho San Diego prompts evacuations

Evacuation orders have been issued for some residents in Rancho San Diego after a fire erupted Wednesday near Star Acres Drive.

Steele Fire

Cal Fire launched an air attack on the vegetation fire, referred to as the Steele Fire. The fire is approximately 5 acres with a moderate rate of spread , according to Cal Fire. The blaze started around 2:15 p.m.

“It's burning at a moderate rate of speed, which is a little bit faster than a person can walk. So, it is concerning because it is burning in heavy brush. It is being driven by the wind right now,” said Mike Cornette, a public information officer with Cal Fire.

Injuries reported

No injuries have been reported at this time, though the status could change as conditions develop.

Evacuation orders

A temporary evacuation has been issued by the San Diego Sheriff's Department and Steele Canyon High School is serving as the temporary evacuation point at 12440 Campo Road, El Cajon, Calif.

As the flames spread toward homes in the area of Vista Cielo Lane, authorities cleared residents out of rural neighborhoods east and north of state Route 94; south of Jamacha Road, Willow Glen Drive and Cottonwood Golf Course; and west of the eastern reaches of Steele Canyon Golf Club. People in areas to the south of that perimeter were advised to prepare to evacuate on short notice.