Emily WenkMid-Level Development Officer
Emily Wenk is the mid-level development officer at KPBS with a passion for community engagement and creative expression. Prior to joining the KPBS team, she worked in marketing and data analytics in the wine industry and in annual giving for SDSU Alumni.
Born and raised in Texas, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston in 2004. From a young age, Emily demonstrated a keen interest in the arts and travel, and enjoys finding inspiration from visiting museums and exploring new cultures and landscapes.
In 2015, Emily settled in Southern California and has been lucky to call San Diego home since 2018. Outside of her work at KPBS, Emily is an avid reader, enthusiastic sports fan, photography collector and lover of music. She deeply values curiosity and kindness, and has found that San Diego has enriched her life as an endless source of both.
Kendrick Dial and Brisa Lauren of The Lyrical Groove perform "spoken soul" set to live instrumentation for a captivating sound that combines poetry, music and is intertwined with San Diego's rich spoken word and hip-hop history.
Prepare for sensory overload with 11 days of eyeball busting theatrical experiences.
On Thursday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Jan. 19, dropping 1.7 cents to $5.233, its lowest amount since April 4.
This weekend in the arts: The Lyrical Groove, Glen Wilson, rock journalism at Small Press Nite, Disco Riot, Jasper Johns, Don Bartletti, "Next to Normal," plus live music picks and more arts events.
It’s not the first time school employees were accused of racism. Some alumni said accountability is long overdue.
The rapper slipped free from the legal mess that swallowed his label and his mentor Young Thug — but on his new album, he's still in the grip of an unending image crisis.
