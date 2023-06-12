Vinnee TongManaging Editor
Vinnee Tong prioritizes factual accuracy, contextual truth and innovation in her news and journalism work. She has experience with editorial framing and strategy, and often helps to bring greater exposure to underrepresented voices and perspectives. Before KPBS, Vinnee was a 2023 fellow at the JSK Journalism Fellowship at Stanford, where she deepened her knowledge of design thinking and leadership. Earlier, she spent a decade at KQED public media in San Francisco, starting as an intern and eventually being named as the managing editor and director of news. She has been a producer, reporter, editor and project coordinator in public media. She was also part of the founding team that created The Bay, a local news podcast that employed storytelling techniques to short-form audio.
Before KQED, Vinnee was a print reporter at the Associated Press and newspapers. She has won awards for her reporting including a regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award, as well as awards from the New York Press Club and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. She is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the University of California at Berkeley, where she was editor in chief of The Daily Californian. She currently serves on the board of The Daily Californian and frequently organizes journalism training workshops.
-
Looking for that perfectly San Diego gift this season? These gift ideas feature locally crafted treasures and unforgettable experiences that highlight the city's vibrant arts and culture scene.
-
The former Democratic congresswoman has shifted her political allegiance in recent years, going from a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 to a stalwart Trump supporter.
-
In a post on Truth Social announcing the nomination of Gaetz, Trump said: "Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System."
-
Kaiser Permanente mental health workers are striking across Southern California, demanding fair treatment and staffing adjustments for critical patient care
-
Donald Trump hizo un regreso triunfal a Washington el miércoles, reuniéndose con el presidente Joe Biden en la Oficina Oval de la Casa Blanca y prometiendo una transición suave, mientras el presidente electo se mueve rápidamente para armar su nueva administración.
-
Report suggests bigger vehicles, slow construction timelines led to San Diego's 'Vision Zero' failureTen years ago, San Diego adopted a goal of zero traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2025. But traffic deaths are more frequent today than they were in 2015.
- In pursuit of family-sized apartments, San Diego considers 'single-stair reform'
- Escondido to charge property owners for long-vacant commercial buildings
- New California law will limit credit union overdraft fees
- Therapists working with immigrants to ease anxiety in wake of Trump victory
- Sharp HealthCare reaches tentative deal with health care workers union