Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Young female smiling at the camera, wearing a cream sweater and gold necklace

Vinnee Tong

Managing Editor

Vinnee Tong prioritizes factual accuracy, contextual truth and innovation in her news and journalism work. She has experience with editorial framing and strategy, and often helps to bring greater exposure to underrepresented voices and perspectives. Before KPBS, Vinnee was a 2023 fellow at the JSK Journalism Fellowship at Stanford, where she deepened her knowledge of design thinking and leadership. Earlier, she spent a decade at KQED public media in San Francisco, starting as an intern and eventually being named as the managing editor and director of news. She has been a producer, reporter, editor and project coordinator in public media. She was also part of the founding team that created The Bay, a local news podcast that employed storytelling techniques to short-form audio.

Before KQED, Vinnee was a print reporter at the Associated Press and newspapers. She has won awards for her reporting including a regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award, as well as awards from the New York Press Club and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. She is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the University of California at Berkeley, where she was editor in chief of The Daily Californian. She currently serves on the board of The Daily Californian and frequently organizes journalism training workshops.

RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Coping with fear, anxiety surrounding threat of mass deportation
LATEST IN EVENTS
One Book VIRTUAL Teens Author Event with Derrick Barnes
  1. One Book VIRTUAL Teens Author Event with Derrick Barnes
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Lionesses "Alpha" and "Bravo" lead their cubs into the dunes. Skeleton Coast National Park, Namibia.
  1. NATURE: Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Most Popular
  1. In pursuit of family-sized apartments, San Diego considers 'single-stair reform'
  2. Escondido to charge property owners for long-vacant commercial buildings
  3. New California law will limit credit union overdraft fees
  4. Therapists working with immigrants to ease anxiety in wake of Trump victory
  5. Sharp HealthCare reaches tentative deal with health care workers union