Vinnee Tong prioritizes factual accuracy, contextual truth and innovation in her news and journalism work. She has experience with editorial framing and strategy, and often helps to bring greater exposure to underrepresented voices and perspectives. Before KPBS, Vinnee was a 2023 fellow at the JSK Journalism Fellowship at Stanford, where she deepened her knowledge of design thinking and leadership. Earlier, she spent a decade at KQED public media in San Francisco, starting as an intern and eventually being named as the managing editor and director of news. She has been a producer, reporter, editor and project coordinator in public media. She was also part of the founding team that created The Bay, a local news podcast that employed storytelling techniques to short-form audio.

Before KQED, Vinnee was a print reporter at the Associated Press and newspapers. She has won awards for her reporting including a regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award, as well as awards from the New York Press Club and the Society of American Business Editors and Writers. She is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and the University of California at Berkeley, where she was editor in chief of The Daily Californian. She currently serves on the board of The Daily Californian and frequently organizes journalism training workshops.