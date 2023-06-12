As KPBS Director of Audio Programming and Operations, Lisa Jane Morrisette is responsible for the 24-hour operations and programming of KPBS Radio's three channels, oversees the podcast platform, and the KPBS Radio Reading Service . Lisa Jane works to accomplish the mission of KPBS to consistently deliver quality public radio content and local news to KPBS listeners both online and over the air.

Lisa Jane is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois with a bachelor of arts in radio and television. She began her career in public broadcasting as a student volunteer, and has been proud to serve in many roles in her career. Lisa Jane was the former radio operations manager at WSIU in Carbondale, Illinois. Lisa Jane has also served as director of the Southern Illinois Radio Information Service, a reading service for the blind and print-impaired of WSIU Public Broadcasting.

Lisa Jane is from Longview, Illinois, a very rural part of central Illinois, and she grew up listening to and watching WILL, the public broadcasting affiliate in Urbana, Illinois. That early love of public television and radio fostered her love of music, art, reading, as well as spending time outdoors in nature. Lisa Jane is also an avid pool player and has competed at the national level in Las Vegas.