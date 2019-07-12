Nicholas McVicker

Nic McVicker has been part of the KPBS News team since 2011 and has had the pleasure of serving the San Diego community by telling their stories. As editor, McVicker is dedicated to helping KPBS reporters best serve the audience with diverse sources and unique stories.

He grew up in the Midwest until the snow blew him and his family out West to San Diego where he enjoys local craft beer, sports, and a day at the beach. McVicker graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, where he studied Electronic Media and Communications. He worked at WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, as an editor and photojournalist. While at WHO-TV, he had the opportunity to cover the first in the nation's caucus' interviewing Barack Obama and John McCain in 2007 and 2008.