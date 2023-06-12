Give Now
Paula A. Womack

Newsroom Office Manager

As the newsroom office manager for KPBS since August 2022, Paula manages the business office of an award-winning newsroom of reporters, hosts, editors, producers, videographers, the newsroom coordinator and part-time SDSU student assistants.

Before joining KPBS, Paula worked as a business office manager in the areas of mental and behavioral health, human resources, training and organizational development, finance, corporate administration, and sales and mortgage lending origination.

Paula has earned a master's degree, summa cum laude, Life Coach certification, and honorary doctorate in counseling. She grew up in San Diego and has lived here for over 60 years.

