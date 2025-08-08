Ken Burns Presents: THE CONGRESS

Stream now with KPBS Passport! or on Ken Burns' website

For 200 years, the United States Congress has been one of the country's most important and least understood institutions. Using historical photographs and newsreels, evocative live footage and interviews, Ken Burns chronicles the events that have shaped the first 200 years of congress and, in turn, our country.

Explore a timeline: For 200 years, the United States Congress has been one of the country's most important and least understood institutions. Follow this timeline to understand the events that shaped the first 200 years of Congress and, in turn, our country.

The United States Congress, consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives, is known as “the engine of democracy.”

David Broder talks about the importance of the first congress.

Completed in 1800, the United States Capitol is perhaps the most recognizable building in America — it is a building in which countless historical decisions have been made.

The 63rd Congress was the last Congress before the 17th Amendment transferred the election of senators from the state legislators to the people — the greatest single change in Congress’ history.

David McCullough talks about the real reason members vote for or against legislation.

