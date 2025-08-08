Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Roadrunner Fire prompts evacuations in near East County San Diego

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published August 8, 2025 at 1:21 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

Firefighters are working to contain a 88-acre brush fire burning near Roadrunner Lane and Moonlit Trail Boulevard by Interstate 8.

Roadunner Fire

According to Cal Fire, the brush fire, dubbed the "Roadrunner Fire," is spreading at a moderate rate, is 5% contained and is threatening nearby structures, prompting evacuation orders for some areas in eastern San Diego County.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Evacuations

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order for areas marked SDC- 2243 and SDC-2242. Residents in those areas must leave immediately.

An evacuation warning is in effect in surrounding areas, meaning people should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Golden Acorn Casino, 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

Maps of the affected areas are available on the county’s emergency website and the Protect Genasys portal.

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News