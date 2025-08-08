Roadrunner Fire prompts evacuations in near East County San Diego

Firefighters are working to contain a 88-acre brush fire burning near Roadrunner Lane and Moonlit Trail Boulevard by Interstate 8.



Roadunner Fire

According to Cal Fire, the brush fire, dubbed the "Roadrunner Fire," is spreading at a moderate rate, is 5% contained and is threatening nearby structures, prompting evacuation orders for some areas in eastern San Diego County.

Evacuations

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has issued an evacuation order for areas marked SDC- 2243 and SDC-2242. Residents in those areas must leave immediately.

An evacuation warning is in effect in surrounding areas, meaning people should be prepared to leave if conditions change.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Golden Acorn Casino, 1800 Golden Acorn Way in Campo.

Maps of the affected areas are available on the county’s emergency website and the Protect Genasys portal.