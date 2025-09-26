Give Now
Public Safety

Rosa Parks Elementary School evacuated as hazmat crews investigate odor

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published September 26, 2025 at 1:04 PM PDT
A County of San Diego Hazardous Materials Division vehicle parked outside Rosa Parks Elementary School in City Heights on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A County of San Diego Hazardous Materials Division vehicle parked outside Rosa Parks Elementary School in City Heights on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Fire officials have concluded their investigation of an odor that prompted evacuations at Rosa Parks Elementary School Friday morning. They did not identify its source.

School staff reported “possible toxic fumes” shortly before 9 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Students and staff evacuated their classrooms. Hazmat crews tested the air quality throughout the school, department spokesperson Jason Shanley said.

“There was something that they picked up on the machine, that looked like it dissipated, so they figured that maybe it was transient, moving from area to area,” Shanley said. “They went through the entire school to make sure that there was nothing lingering. They didn't find anything else.”

Fifteen people reported health symptoms, Shanley said. One adult and one child were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The San Diego Unified School District gave parents the option to pick up their children early. Students are staying out of their classrooms for the remainder of the school day, said district spokesperson James Canning.

“I want to reassure you that our staff and students are safe,” Canning wrote in a message to families.

Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
