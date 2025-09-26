Give Now
Military

What you need to know before going to the 2025 Miramar Air Show

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published September 26, 2025 at 8:34 AM PDT
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2024.
Lance Cpl. Robert F. Picone
/
Marine Corps
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform aerobatic formation maneuvers during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 26, 2024.

The Miramar Air Show is back this weekend with free admission to the public at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The annual air show is one of the largest in the state and bills itself as the largest military air show in the United States.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels again headline the event but there's plenty more to see, said Col. Erik Herrmann, MCAS Miramar's commanding officer.

"Getting up close to these aircraft is pretty phenomenal," Herrmann told KPBS Thursday at the base. "There will be a ton of opportunities for people to walk around and really see these machines up close."

This year isn't all about military hardware — the Marine Corps' Silent Drill Platoon will perform all three days during the show.

"This platoon is an incredible display of professionalism and skill as they're twirling their rifles, catching them in the air (and) not a word is spoken. It is an incredible performance" Herrmann said.

More than 300,000 people attended the Miramar Air Show last year but Herrmann said not to be deterred.

"There's tons of room for everybody," he said.

The show is Sept. 26-28. Gates open at 8 a.m. More information on the show — like what's allowed and what isn't — is online at miramarairshow.com .

Military Military Life
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I've faced them, too. I'm looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
