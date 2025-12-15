Give Now
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - No Nukes

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 15, 2025 at 2:48 PM PST
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - No Nukes Preview

Witness the legendary band on the cusp of superstardom in the “No Nukes” concerts of 1979, with recovered and restored footage of their epic performance. Features live favorites “Badlands,” “The Promised Land,” “Thunder Road,” “Born to Run” and more.

Watch On Your Schedule: "Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band - No Nukes" is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
