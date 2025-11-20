Luis Estrada

Luis EstradaOn-Air Fundraising Manager
As the On-Air Fundraising Manager, Luis is responsible for implementing KPBS’ membership campaigns on radio, TV, and digital media. He is a seasoned media professional with experience in television, film, international broadcasting, branding, production, creative services, programming, news, media sales, new business development, network operations, radio, advertising, digital media and general management. His has worked at several prestigious media organizations including The Cartoon Network, TNT for Latin America, Univision, Telemundo, and Paramount Pictures. He has also developed advertising, marketing, and branding campaigns for national TV networks and local stations. He served on several industry and business related committees and non-profit organizations. He also served as a mentor for students at the Film Connection, a film school located in Los Angeles. Luis has been nominated for two Emmy’s and has won various Addy’s and Promax/BDA awards. He has also received awards from the Houston Film Festival and New York Festivals.
-
The Supreme Court is clearing the way for California schools to tell parents if their children identify as transgender without getting the student’s approval, granting an emergency appeal from a conservative legal group.
-
More free spaces are now available to city residents, but controversy over paid parking continues, with museum leaders speaking out against the fees.
-
Members of San Diego's Iranian community are also expressing mixed emotions for what comes next.
-
At issue is the mid-term redrawing of New York's 11th congressional district, including Staten Island and a small part of Brooklyn.
-
Community concerns over parking and traffic jams led the council to approve reconfiguring the bike lane.
-
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. Despite months of negotiations, President Trump has yet to get what he wants from Iran. With U.S. forces massed across the Middle East, he is now betting that military pressure is the only way to force concessions from Tehran. Is a limited strike or full-scale war now on the horizon?
- How long do electric vehicle batteries actually last?
- Mideast clashes breach Olympic truce as athletes gather for Winter Paralympic Games
- A U.S. scholarship thrills a teacher in India. Then came the soul-crushing questions
- Satellite images provide view inside Iran at war
- 'One year of failure.' The Lancet slams RFK Jr.'s first year as health chief