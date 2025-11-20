Give Now
Luis Estrada

On-Air Fundraising Manager
Luis Estrada is a former KPBS staff member.

As the On-Air Fundraising Manager, Luis is responsible for implementing KPBS’ membership campaigns on radio, TV, and digital media. He is a seasoned media professional with experience in television, film, international broadcasting, branding, production, creative services, programming, news, media sales, new business development, network operations, radio, advertising, digital media and general management. His has worked at several prestigious media organizations including The Cartoon Network, TNT for Latin America, Univision, Telemundo, and Paramount Pictures. He has also developed advertising, marketing, and branding campaigns for national TV networks and local stations. He served on several industry and business related committees and non-profit organizations. He also served as a mentor for students at the Film Connection, a film school located in Los Angeles. Luis has been nominated for two Emmy’s and has won various Addy’s and Promax/BDA awards. He has also received awards from the Houston Film Festival and New York Festivals.

