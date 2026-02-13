El Cajon Councilmember Gary Kendrick explains why he's leaving the Republican Party

Gary Kendrick registered as a Republican for 50 years — and he’s served in public office for more than two decades.

But this week, he decided it was time to leave the Republican Party and run for reelection to the El Cajon City Council this fall as a Democrat.

Kendrick has received both support and criticism for his decisions on the five-member City Council in recent years. Most notably, he voted no on a controversial resolution last year that declared El Cajon is not a sanctuary city. Last month, he joined community members and spoke out against escalating immigration enforcement at a press conference before a City Council meeting.

Kendrick joined KPBS reporter Elaine Alfaro for a conversation about his new political affiliation and the current atmosphere in El Cajon. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

A warning: the interview includes graphic descriptions of the Holocaust.

I want to kick off this conversation with the latest news. You made the recent decision on Tuesday to leave the Republican Party and run for reelection as a Democrat. In announcing that move, you said, "Moments of consequence call for clarity and action.” What was the moment of consequence, and why did you decide that leaving the party was your only option?

Kendrick: Well, I've been trying to change the party from within for many years — back to being more moderate and not hateful towards minorities. And actually, what led to that is going back to my childhood when I was 12 years old, and my mom was telling me about growing up in Czechoslovakia, and then the Nazis came in. A bunch of her friends and her boss were dragged away by the Gestapo, never to be seen again. And then my grandfather took me to the Dachau concentration camp, which was converted into a museum. And then he took me to the gas chamber, which was disguised as showers. He pointed out the scratches in the middle of the ceiling. And that's where, as people died, it formed a pyramid, and they would scratch at the ceiling for air. That was probably a little too young for someone my age, but it stuck with me my whole life.

What are the parallels that you see between that era and now? Why has it been important for you to recognize that history, your family's history, during this moment?

Kendrick: Well, my family's history is, really, the world history, and the fascists are always looking for a scapegoat. So, what's happened now is that the MAGA wing of the Republican Party has taken over the party. And I just can't handle that anymore.

It's my understanding that you were the longest-serving Republican in municipal office in San Diego County, 50 years of dedication to that party.

Kendrick: Well, I've been a Republican for 50 years, and I've been a Republican elected official for 28 years.

I know that you said that this was a moment of consequence, but has it been building for you? For example, a year ago, was this something that you would have considered?

Kendrick: A year ago, I voted against the resolution that the mayor of El Cajon and Phil Ortiz proposed then it passed. And we had a lot of people show up, people crying in the audience. Kids are afraid to go to school because they're afraid their parents won't be there when they get back. Pregnant women are afraid to go to the doctor because they're afraid they might get arrested, and even if they're citizens, that they’ll be hassled because their skin is brown. This should not be happening in America. But right now, the council majority doesn't think that's a big deal.

In this past year, what has been the impact on the community with the council's decision to say El Cajon is not a sanctuary city?

Kendrick: Well, I would say that it has affected everyone in El Cajon, and there's a lot of fear in the city, and this has completely changed the reputation of El Cajon. People are afraid to come to the city because they know how the City Council voted. That was big news. You know, Santee didn't do it, Poway didn't do it, and they're Republican-led cities. They knew better.

Why did it feel right to go to the Democratic Party? Why not be independent?

Kendrick: Well, the Democratic Party prides itself on civil rights and human rights. And I pride myself on those issues also. You know, the Republican Party has changed in the last 50 years since I became a Republican. And it's no longer a party of the people. It's a party for the elites.

Tell me a bit more about this change over the last 50 years that you've seen in the Republican Party in San Diego. How have you seen it change?

Kendrick: Well, the Republicans years ago were always saying, "We need to make the tent bigger, bring more people in." They've done exactly the opposite. If you don't look like them, they don't treat you very well. I have to protect the citizens of El Cajon, and I have to show other Republicans that are disgusted with the party that it's okay to change.