Lois HoytDirector of People and Culture
As the director of people and culture for KPBS, Lois leads the team responsible for driving human resource functions such as recruitment, onboarding, retention, employee relations, labor relations, training and development, and performance management.
Prior to joining KPBS, Ms. Hoyt led strategic HR initiatives as the vice president of human resources for several organizations, including eight years in the print media industry and three years in film and music production.
Lois brings over thirty years of HR leadership in driving people initiatives for various organizations, including Fortune 500s, union, multi-state, global, start-ups, and not-for-profits. Her expertise lies in optimizing teams through workforce management and engagement efforts as well as creating sustainable programs that build and foster organizational excellence.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Behavior from Chapman University as well as an SPHR certification. She is also a current notary public and has served for the past twenty years as a part-time adjunct faculty member, regularly teaching behavioral-based business courses at night at Cal Poly Pomona. In her spare time, Lois teaches piano to young students and periodically performs as a classically trained musician.
