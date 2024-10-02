Rap Diego: A San Diego Story

Give Now
 October 2, 2024 at 2:55 PM PDT
“Rap Diego" is a three-part art history project that explores the origins and evolution of the San Diego local rap scene over the past 40 years. This initiative includes a podcast, an audio documentary, and a series of short films directed by various filmmakers, culminating in this digital exhibition in collaboration with the San Diego History Center. Follow this link to explore the vibrant cultural heritage and potent moments within San Diego's rap scene.
