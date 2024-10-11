The Majors

S1: You are now listening to Meridian Arts.

UU: I heard you was going gangsta like going gangsta , where.

S3: That's all people heard was Atomic Dog in the class. They didn't hear what I was saying. They didn't hear what I was going through , going through.

S2: I'm 46 year old and a real rap aficionado. As I'm sure you know , the culture of hip hop is four major tenets deejaying , breakdancing , graffiti , and rap. I study all of them , but I'm really interested in rap. I'm fascinated by the impact of its writers. I've played my sheriff shows all over the country , and one thing that allows you is a ton of conversation about the art and history of rap. Me and my cats have closed down many a venue , arguing about where my city sits in the world of rap , and why hip hop's anniversary yielded a ton of articles and interviews on the subject. Being the black rap nerd that I am , I started to notice certain cities have something about their contribution that makes them unique. San Diego was one of those cities I tapped in with some of those close friends I've been discussing rap with over the years , and we put together this series to map the whole thing out for you. But here's the deal. This isn't the history of hip hop. This isn't a complete timeline , but it is what happened ? Some details will be left out. Ian Fleming was a whole spy. He wrote Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and we don't care nothing about that. All we want to talk about is his oh , seven books and movies , right ? Keep that in mind. This is about San Diego rap in an incredible way. It got where it is today. You ready ? Let's go. This is San Diego story. Ghost story. Our last episode showed us two prominent styles of San Diego rap gangster rap and backpack rap. These two sounds bookend our sonic spectrum with pop success. Sitting in the center , each genre having offshoots of itself.

S1: Rapper Tony the Schizo. Just like one of the members.

S3: Of , um , the East Side is. I forget that this name Goldie. Yeah.

S2: Go do loke , man. Man.

S3: He was at my crib and I was playing this. And man , he was like , yo , that'd be crazy. I want to use that beat for this and that. And I'm like , really ? At the time , everybody was looking for a different sound man , and that's like the rap community in Southern California was was making noise , but it wasn't that big. It was a huge gap between where Doctor Dre was and everybody else. It's like Snoop was right there with Doctor Dre , but the East Side wasn't quite there and I was in this project.

UU: So when those when those dudes , when those dudes wanted to to to make.

S3: Solo projects and shit like that , they didn't have no help. They , so they looking around , you know what I mean ? So it's like dude was like a , like , not a fan. But , you know , he appreciated some of the functions that I was doing.

S2: Remember that list that makes us different ? One San Diego rap life and San Diego street life run very close together. Two San Diego has a knack for being criminally ahead of the mainstream. Three SD rappers to excel because our art and business acumen are often equally sharp for our love hate relationship with record labels. Here's number five. We're always in the right place because of our proximity to LA. We learn the way they do things , and they acknowledge that as the standard of familiarity with hood and Hollywood politics makes us a commodity in the industry.

S3: Side story on. DXM.

S4: DXM. Um , we had a manager back then , uh , and he put us in the studio first time in the studio. We recorded two , two singles. Um. And I remember they took them to to ruthless. Mhm. And I remember he went up there and I don't know what he screwed off the deal , but I know Eazy was uh intrigued on signing the group. Mhm. Mhm. DXM. Yeah. Well more mystery than anybody. Uh but yeah I remember that was a big that was a big deal. Uh my name is Alex Lopez aka DJ LC work.

S2: Um , and I'm actually reaching out to you because I , I interviewed you before and we were talking about when you deejay for biggie when he played club banks out here in Mission Valley. Legendary moment San Diego. Oh , I.

S4: Didn't DJ for him. I was on the bill as one of the DJs the warmup acts for. And I was part of the the team that brought him down. The guys from Jamaica House from LA were also , um , our management and record company from when I was working with mystery.

S2:

S4: Uh , my best friend actually , growing up , uh , when I moved down from , uh , LA , I was in junior high , and he was one of the first person , uh , first person to really look up. And we both had a love for hip hop , you know , from the get. And we just , you know , always were rolling together. He ended up signing with kiss some records , which was the , um , the label that Paper Boy was signed to. Um , and the way just the way it happened. I used to own a record shop , uh , a little tape shop. And , uh , in the indoor swap meeting on 54th and El Cajon. It's called the San Diego Indoor Bazaar. So I had a little tape shop there , and I had Paper Boi , uh , do a signing at my store , and the management and owners of the label were there. So I had mystery there , and I told them they just spit and he spit a verse. I pretty much got the deal on the spot. They were just blown away.

S2:

S4: We met with , uh , the head A&R of Chrysalis Records. Um , uh , because they were gonna they were thinking of picking up mystery and distributing. That's kind of what they kiss them. Did with paper boy is next. Plateau picked up Paper Boy , and that's where the album came out , because Kissin was a small little indie company. So I remember we were up there meeting with Chrysalis , and then I don't know what happened to that deal. I think they wanted too many points or something and kiss them. Decided they didn't want to do it. And just when everything started unraveling , it just they just released mystery. Gotcha. But then you had another opportunity.

S2:

S4: So I always wanted him to make it , especially because he was so dope. I always thought he was the best in San Diego , uh , in my opinion , but. So I hooked him up with deejay Rex and legendary DJ Rex. I was still up in LA , but I hooked him up with with rags , and they started working and they had some heat. And I know that there was a there was a little , you know , he was hooked. Two different labels were were bidding for him and I , and we thought it was going to happen again and , you know , but unfortunately , life got in the way and mystery didn't make it to sessions. So again , you don't make it sessions , you don't do work. Labels will look the other way. They'll find somebody else.

S2: Al started his interview saying his group , DXM went to Ruthless Records to get a deal , and mystery was signed. DXM was doing big things.

S4: It was all stars , all star emcees from different high schools. We all clicked up because of one man. The the producer of all the records back then for us was a devious , um , uh , devious , fresh , um , man , that was that was my man. He , uh , he brought us all together.

S2: The start of every episode. I tell you , the series isn't a timeline specifically because events overlap. If you have an idea on Monday , and I have the same idea on Wednesday , but my version is more popular. Who gets credit ? The person who did it first or the person who did it biggest. Up until now , we focused on biggest. But part of what I'm doing is documentation. DJ alchemy led me to producer Doc Devious , and in our conversation he namechecks who he thinks was the first to do it.

S3: My name is Doc Davis. I'm originally from Carbondale , Illinois. Grew up in East San Diego , California and I now live in Atlanta , Georgia. If you were first generation San Diego hip hop , you came through devious. So I worked with everybody. So that means I worked with Steve Vicious , Cricket B , Joe Fellaini , S.A. Uno , all those guys out of my camp royalty mystery. You know , I knew all those guys. I worked with all those guys man. So we're talking.

S2: Earlier and you mentioned the earliest rapper you heard of. Yeah.

S3: Yeah. Um , Little Kids comes from City Heights , East San Diego , and he grew up around the 40s area. Now , I'm not sure if he was born in San Diego or not , but I know he's he grew up there. He's been there for most of his life. So , yeah , he , uh , he , he was involved in in the street gangs as myself. We're from the same gang. So we grew up in the same neighborhood. And he was a he was influential when not only doing the rap thing , but , you know , during the crack era , our neighborhood happened to be one of the neighborhoods where a lot of the money got made. So he , he was known in the streets for , you know , selling dope , man. And they got caught up in the federal indictments of 87 , 88 , 89 around that time , man , and got snatched off the streets. So a lot of those brothers that were real good brothers for us in the beginning got taken off the streets before the indictments. But yeah , that's who little sis is , man. He was a he's a , you know , original street dude for me , San Diego who , who got who got caught up in the drug indictments , but he did put out the first actual hardcore tape. That everybody knew in San Diego , which today would not , wouldn't recommend doing that. What he did , because , you know , it was a lot of gang stuff in the tape , a lot of gang rap. But in that time it was innovative , man. It was , you know , that was that was the representation. That's how it was done. And so he's the actual first dude that I ever heard to do it. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. I found a thread on sickness net from , uh , 2003 where he said that he put it out in 1988. So you're spot on.

S3: But we were still loyal to each other as artists , so we didn't have problems getting on each other's records. We would just probably have a little issue if we went to the other side of town to do a show or venue ? We , you know , we live , but , you know , you get pressed because of course , you're on the other side of town and people want to check in and see where you're at because you're on these rap records , you're talking all this hard stuff. So we want to see if you really about what you're talking about. So you , we , we thought through those things in the city , but for the most part the rap community was fairly close. So we we would always be together , we would always be at the same venues and we would always big each other up when we were on stage.

S2: Uh , okay. Okay. I see what you're saying. And things being close but divided. That's that's kind of dope. Um , eight and I still got a couple cats. I gotta chop it up with it.

S3: Word.

S2: Little sees represents San Diego rap at the street level. Building a buzz on the block until people want to buy your tapes. Then loud knocks it up a level. Getting their tapes in stores. And Vicious Beat Posse takes it to a whole nother level by signing to the majors that killer combo of street cred and book smarts keeps paying off for us.

S3: And just look at the artists today. It's like a blueprint , right ? Like a blueprint. You want your own. You want your own , uh , a liquor company. You want your own jewelry. You want your own Cologne. You want your own clothes. You want your own sneakers. And that started back in the 80s and 90s. Look , look , look what happened. All those small companies gave birth to , like , Konkani and Sean John and Phat Farm. It's just part of the evolution. You know , it's the fabric of hip hop from these little entities that we call artists and producers and people trying to find their niche.

S2: That's Craig Frazier. He's a native New Yorker and a San Diego transplant with a career in culture , writing for magazines such as The Sauce , Vibe and rap pages. He's the man in music and movies about 93.

S3: Um , I have worked with DJ P , Paul Stewart. Um , he worked at Delicious Vinyl and then , um , he said , hey , man , um , I've been offered a job with John Singleton. He's like , would you like to come up here and work with me ? You know , I've been working with you for a couple of years with the man in San Diego from New York. You know , you know , you networked and , um , I said , okay , cool. So we did. We did , um , poetic justice. We did that soundtrack. And then , um , jam came up and jam was living with Al Jarreau. He was living in Algiers , um , garage. Did he tell you that part ? He moved to LA because he , I guess I don't know if he started working with Drane in or not , but I know that we knew we knew corrupt from San Diego because corrupt manager went to San Diego State AA.

S2: Hold on , hold on.

S5: Uh , let me see. Yep. We got it. I'll cue it up.

S2: Remember DJ jam episode two ? He broke ground early , moving mixtapes out of the Rhodium swap meet in LA. Well , true to his character , he never stopped building , never stop hustling , and his moves were paying off.

S3: I met corrupt.

S6: In in San Diego because I used to do the Greek shows at San Diego State , and I used to. They let me control , like after a year or two , they let me control the whole music for the whole weekend. I did all the parties and I booked the acts that performed. So I was booking , you know , WC and The Mad Circle , you know , Coolio , Dog Pound , you know what I mean ? I remember this like yesterday. Dude , I put on a invokes hold on. Doom doom doom doom doom doom doom doom. Then I'm bringing it back up. Grab that microphone , homie and master freestyle for ten minutes straight. Everybody in the crowd's mouths were open , like hitting the floor , like , you know what I mean ? Nobody was shooting nobody. Everybody was just like , couldn't believe it , you know what I mean ? Including me.

S3: Craig Frazier to me , jam was the first play. You know , you heard a DJ play , right ? Jam was the first case. Like he was selling mixtapes out the front and he was selling. I mean , he got so hot and so popular with his mixtapes. I met jam , let me see. Not too long after I did the show with , um , Tyler Rock and Tyler Rock. Um , beatbox. Was Greg nice from nice and smooth. So when he came with Tyler Rock , because I grew up with Tyler Rock and then when Great Nights came , that's forged another friendship because he never forgot. Coming to. To New York the first time when he was 15. And we've been friends ever since. And that was a great experience because as they got their , um , deal with Jeff Dam , I would just piggyback with them every time they came to town. I would go to to , um , consulting with them or go to the video shoots. And then that started open us up , opening up San Diego even more because people wanted to start coming down to San Diego more and do things. And as a matter of fact , the first time I did radio did the rap show , he was down with pop. Him and pop came down because pop was doing shows in San Diego , too , during during the time when he first had his first albums. And so they forged a friendship and they would always come to San Diego to hang out. A lot of hip hop heads and a lot of rappers would come down to San Diego. I mean , we weren't in LA , but we were in the mix. Like when artists came to L.A. , they came to San Diego. And so you can imagine all the all the artists coming down , noz , E-40 , two short , they would come in and either do an in-store or they would do radio poured.

S2: Okay , I dig this , this , this , this , and this is a tangent , but I'm a big fan.

S3: Notorious B.I.G. To the fullest in my life. Give a shout out to see him crack. Oh , so we we did the the ready to die snippet. Jason Ricks worked for Arista and that's who biggie was down with. I mean , that's what puffy was down. Bad boy was down. So we were doing snippets like the hot deejays at the time would do snippets. And so they asked us to do the snippet.

S2: That's Crazy that , hey , that joins a certified classic.

S3: You pretty much know most about me. I can elaborate on some things that I can give you some more stories. You know , once we we come together again , I'm at your disposal.

S2: That's so cool. You. Hey , do me a favor. Just stay on the line. I want to make sure I got your contact info listener. Stick around , because you do not want to miss the second half of this episode. Trust me. I'll be right back. Welcome back. This episode has us highlighting SD rap's upward path from our streets to LA record labels. Conversations in the media often frame us as LA's little brother. Our natural ambition keeps us seeing the downside of this scenario frequently. Forgetting this also means we're in one of the most powerful positions possible , side by side , with the best seen as equals.

S7: Uh , my name is , uh , Brass Cast , and I am , uh , I'm a hip hop philosopher slash writer Rappers guiding. Koi.

S2: Koi. Minute Deaths , rascals , rascals , The Water proof and.

S3: See you Ain't Wetting me. You need to stop rapping and start robbing banks like Steady beat can see. No matter how much green you.

UU: Make , you never taste avocado. Just another broke for you. My Tiger Woods ain't.

S3: Even up to par in the game of survival. That's why I'm pissing in your crystal box.

S2: Pitchfork media ranked him number 30 as one of the best rappers of all time , and I could not agree more. In some circles , his pen game is considered the standard if you aren't already familiar. As soon as you finish this episode , look up his debut project , Soul on Ice.

S7: So when I first got , like , you know , an opportunity to do radio , um , that was one of the first places I had already had , like , I had family out there , my Uncle Larry and my two daughters. So I've been there as a human being , but , uh , yeah. Going as an artist , it was a cool scene , man. It was just , you know , every city , you know , neighborhoods have their own character , but , you know , just collectively they go have its own hip hop character. And I always enjoyed it.

S2:

S7: Military. Then it's college and it's you know what I'm saying ? It's hood and , you know , then right across. So you got stupid tourists. It's like a very interesting design. It's it's own unique animal.

S2: You know , you're you're an official West Coast rapper. You know , like you , you've been here since the 90s. Like you've been holding it down.

S7: So , um. Yeah. Yeah , definitely.

S2: Born James Savage. Jail felony is a thoroughly respected San Diego emcee who trudged through each level of rap mentioned in this episode , grinding it out to reach a hip hop zenith.

S6: My influences go from from N.W.A to Ice Cube , L.L. cool J , um , Rakim , of course , and a Big Daddy Kane. Um , basically everybody that was ripping the MCs , you know what I'm saying ? Being true MCs is what I was raised on. Just hardcore hardcore hip hop. And , um , um , I actually was put in the game by the legendary jam Master Jay from Run-DMC saying , um , rest in peace , Jam Master Jay. Um , that's who , you know , got me in the game. So I was out in New York a lot , uh , battling rappers in New York. James , Jay be like , y'all can't mess with , son. You know what I mean ? And he'll he'll put up money and have me battling cats , man. And I was airing them out like 5 or 6 at a time. Hey , you know what I'm saying ? And they was all waiting for a situation , trying to get a deal with him because he had onyx and all the juice with Russell Simmons at the time , and they just put out slam and and you know , the , the record were Onyx. So I signed with them right after that. First thing I put out there was , uh , the Jason's Lyric soundtrack that came out with trashing them. And , uh , Eddie Griffin shout out to Eddie Griffin. Um , you know , a lot of guys got their first movie roles in that , in that film and , and , you know , launched a lot of careers. You know what I mean ? Jada Pinkett was in that movie , uh , you know , it was it was crazy , you know what I'm saying ? And to , to actually have one of my first songs to play in the actual film when they were about to rob the , uh , the bank or whatever , you know what I mean ? And they was , you know , playing my stuff in the back. So it was just overwhelming , you know what I mean ? To , to get with somebody , you know , I was watching movies like Krush Groove and stuff like that to so , uh , to get in the game with Run-D.M.C. was was a blessing. You and you went.

S2: Like on a on a on a run for a minute , man. Because you was on you was on the Jason's Lyric soundtrack. He was on the The Rush Hour soundtrack. He was on the show soundtrack.

S6: The soundtrack was dope.

S2: That's major because that was solidifying who solidified the art.

S6: And we had the How to Be a Player soundtrack with Bernie Mac and Bill Bellamy in there. Yes , sir. You know. Yes , sir. I remember going to , uh , to Vegas for that party with me and Foxy Brown and EPMD and all of us performing that night in Vegas for that soundtrack , you know , and they flew us out. We was all staying at the Luxor Hotel , and it was just a great time , you know what I mean ? Nutty. Yeah. Nutty.

S3: Nutty. You.

S2: You. Actually , I , uh , I had this conversation with rascals. Yeah , not too long ago , man. And I'll be talking to him. I'm gonna play this.

S6: With the rats.

S2: And we play this little piece , this this thing that he said.

S7: You know , I always stood out like I knew jail music before I met jail.

S2: So a and he goes on for like another minute and a half and , and what he's saying is that you don't get your credit. He looks at you and corrupt and him as being in that elite space. No doubt.

S6: No doubt. They got they got bars , you know what I mean. Corrupt my bro. Shout out to Raj man. He always held it down.

S2: Super super mean pin. And uh you you know you were touching on cool J. Yeah. Uh , you have this thing where you can write billboard tracks with cool J cube exhibit , but you can also write certified hood hits. Yeah.

S6: At first I feel , um , um , the gangster image is like like the media , really. You know what I'm saying ? It's like it's really reality. Reality rap. You know what I'm saying is speaking what's real , you know what I'm saying ? And they put the gangster tag on it.

S2: San Diego has this this split reputation.

S6: Like gangster rap. You know what I mean ? Um , but but I like lyricism , you know what I'm saying ? So. So just me. Me. Um , I really honor the fact that to be good at putting words together , you know what I'm saying ? So it's a different ball game for me. A lot of gangster rappers don't have the , the , the it. They just , you know what I mean ? Like give them a funk track and then , you know , okay , they from the West Coast , you know what I'm saying. It's like like with me I try to think out the box , like when producers work for me , even to this day , I tell them , don't send me nothing. What , you think I'm gonna rap on ? You know what I mean ? Send me something out of the ordinary to where I can , you know , play with my with what I do best. Play with these words. Would a beat that people wouldn't expect me to rap on , you know what I mean ? But I feel like San Diego is mostly gangster rap. That's what's going to stick to the wall , you know what I'm saying ? I got you and and , um , that's what I came from , you know what I mean ? I came out living for them for things basically is a gang song , you know what I mean ? And I was giving it up for my hood , and I was speaking in code on the record , you know what I mean ? And. And if you would hear it , it was basically , I'm dissing my enemies , you know what I mean ? But I'm speaking in code on the record. That's where it all started at , you know what I mean ? I gotta get shots out to like guys like Legion of Doom and guys like that. That came before me. That was putting it on for San Diego Sandiego. I was signed to Def Jam in New York when they dropped everybody from the West Coast. I was the only one didn't get dropped , right. I was the only West Coast artist from San Diego when they had all kind of La Compton , Long Beach rappers , they dropped all they ass. The San Diego cat was the only one made the cut from LA or the Czech writer , what they call him Leo. You know what I'm saying ? And I ain't got nothing bad to say about LA your because they're always had love for me , so I can't do nothing to someone that got love for me but give them love back. You know what I'm saying ? Me and Leo brother is still cool to this day. Marty , you know what I'm saying ? So. And when people ride with you in a van and thug it out with you and they're not even a part of your lifestyle , you have a different type of respect for them and love for them. You know what I mean ? Like , Marty , you call me like he got a he has a big party coming up that he just invited me to , you know what I'm saying ? So I never , um , burn my bridges , you know what I'm saying ? I just wasn't for no funny games , you know what I mean ? Like like , it was a lot of funny games and his music and his entertainment. And I wasn't willing to play them games to be , uh , more successful than I am. Okay.

S2: Hey , speaking of that label action , this is , you know , on a slightly lighter note. Yeah. Uh , your Def Jam album is huge. It's a huge moment. That's like the who's who at that season. That's red meth. Hey , ball energy , Westside connection , shout out the red.

S6: You know what I mean , man. Red , give me a shout out. Uh , on his interviews , recent interview. Shout out to red meth. You know what I mean ? Um , I was actually on the the first , uh , uh , man of the month tour with Method Man and DMX. I mean , Method Man and Redman on the first man of the month tour. I remember biggie performing with us in Washington , DC and all kind of stuff. Hey , I remember we was in Riverside and met the man actually performing the record , Sherm Stick. You know what I mean ? He got out there on his set and performed Sherm Stick man and and oh man , it was crazy.

S2: He knew it. He knew the. Lines.

S6: Lines. He knew the lines. He knew the verse. And it was like I was doing backup for him while he's doing the show. And it was a I'll never forget it , man , you know what I mean ? So what a moment. Yeah , man. So you know what I mean. It's always love. Um , you know , but , you know , me and the Wu-Tang go back , you know , years back to Virginia. You know what I'm saying ? And when I was on the run , I actually was in Virginia , and I met Method Man and , uh , Papa Wool. Uh , rest in peace. Um , you know , just just out there hanging out at. We was at this , um , Jamaican restaurant where my one of my folks had owned this Jamaican restaurant out there called the , um , the blue , the blue , the blue cafe. And , um , man , they had some of the best. You're making food. And it was like a slash club and Wu-Tang , I remember , boss , rest in peace. Was there you. You know what I'm saying ? Female. She just passed away. She was a dope MC. Boss used to be at the restaurant. You know what I mean ? It was crazy.

S2:

S6: It's really like. Man. Um , it's just. It seemed like a lot of hate to , you know what I'm saying ? Like , we get a lot of hate from the bigger cities and stuff like that , but we still managed to make a way , you know what I'm saying ? You got guys like Big June and Mitchy Slick. You know what I'm saying ? Uh , the homie Cricket. You know , my little homies bully three , KP two. You know what I'm saying ? Got a lot of cats coming up. That's dope. You know what I'm saying ? Okay. And even even from the ocean side as well. You know what I mean ? So , um , it's just a point of us pushing the line and really getting out there , and I feel like by me being able to come back now and extend that hand out to help now that I can. You know what I mean ? Because back then it was really kind of hard. It was even hard to be able to come here to do videos , even when I was on Def Jam. They were looking at it like , hey , we can save all this money if you just come to LA to shoot the video. So I would have to have my homies from San Diego come to LA as opposed to the other way around. You know what I mean ? So it was a struggle of getting San Diego on the map , you know what I mean ? Even with me , um , getting getting becoming jail felony. I had to go to L.A. , I had to keep going to LA to be respected. You feel me as a as a real MC ? You know what I mean ? So that's where it all , all you know , came from. It's basically LA. It's like this. You want to be a famous rapper. LA is a hundred miles away where all the ice cubes and Doctor Dres and Eazy-E's and DJ Quick's. Are you going to stay here and try to make it happen with no type of outlets , right ? You know what I mean , right ? So I had to go with the outlets work , and now I laid that blueprint and I see other rappers following that blueprint.

S2: What's a career accomplishment that you're incredibly proud of ? Oh , man.

S6: I'm incredibly proud of just sticking to my guns , you know what I mean ? And not not being overwhelmed by what fame could bring or fortune or whatever they want to call it. Um , I'm just thankful that I stuck to my guns. And now that I see how everything played out , I wouldn't have changed. Nothing for the world straight up there. Yes , sir. I wouldn't change nothing for the world. And I know that God was , was was , uh , protecting me the whole time for the whole run because I didn't did some crazy things , man. And for me to still be here talking to you guys , it's an honor and a privilege. And , um , I'm very thankful and blessed for the position that I am now. I just I'm just thankful to finally be able to use my imagination and get paid for it , you know what I'm saying ? And that's a blessing in itself.

S3:

S6: And I want to let y'all hear this new one. She loves me. Not because y'all ain't heard it before. Haha.

UU: Haha. Yeah , yeah , you feel that one. And I'm.

S6: Bringing what they. Missing.

S3: Missing.

S6: Are you the next that I'm missing ? Headlines. I stay on a.

S3: Mission while I terrorize my competition. They loving how it is. Why mine go on anybody's top of mind. Y'all new foods just down the grind. Coz this blue gonna shine.

S6: Keep in mind I keep it hot.

S3: Like a real hustler. Gonna keep a spot. You can brag about the money before. But that little fool I keep a not no show , not logo. You're so so with you follow till I go broke. No go put him in the chokehold for the phone. Oh , yeah. Oh , no. Hold. You gotta act like you ain't never had a girl. Get your ass up. He hit the liquor store when.

S6: You come back. My dick tomorrow. It's all for fun.

S3: Sexy money. It's cold. Say , y'all can't fuck with money. It's Prozac at the end. Right now. They don't even wanna be stuck with money. It's all for real. And we gon.

S6: Keep it trill. And I didn't found the stroll.

S3: Let's roll his heels while you busters. And the police try to take what I got. Baby keep me out of trouble.

S6: And she loves me not.

