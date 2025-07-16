Give Now
Environment

Trash pickup strike ends in Chula Vista

By City News Service
Published July 16, 2025 at 8:34 AM PDT
File photo of an overflowed dumpster at an apartment complex near East Orange Avenue in Chula Vista on Jan. 12, 2022.
Alexandra Rangel / KPBS
File photo of an overflowed dumpster at an apartment complex near East Orange Avenue in Chula Vista on Jan. 12, 2022.

A strike by Chula Vista sanitation workers that halted trash pickup in the city has ended, city officials said Wednesday.

"All trucks are being deployed as we speak right now in the entire city of Chula Vista," City Councilman Michael Inzunza said, according to Fox5.

Mayor John McCann confirmed the end of the work stoppage to KOGO News.

Some local union workers at Republic Services were honoring a strike in Boston by not crossing the picket line, leaving trash, recycling and yard waste bins overflowing along the sides of Chula Vista and other South Bay area streets.

Trash pickup was delayed for several days in Chula Vista, as Republic is its only trash company.

McCann had called an emergency City Council meeting Monday to get more information from Republic and take steps to get the trash taken away.

Tags

Environment South Bay

